Entertainment
Hollywood Broadwalk Memorial Day mass shooting: Police arrest 1 suspect, 2 others still at large
FORT LAUDERDALE – Hollywood Police Department officials said on Saturday they had arrested a suspected shooter, but two other shooting suspects remained at large in connection with the Memorial Day Mass Shooting on the Hollywood Broadwalk which injured at least nine people and sent revelers fleeing to safety.
According to a written statement, Ariel Cardahn Paul, Jordan Burton and Lionel JeanCharles Jr. were named as the shooters and each faces multiple counts, including one count of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted murder. second degree and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Police said Burton was arrested around 1:30 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force along with officers from the Hollywood Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.
Investigators did not immediately say where Burton was arrested or where he was.
Police have asked for the public’s help in locating Paul and JeanCharles.
“We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the remaining suspects,” the police statement read. “This senseless act of violence has serious consequences under the law and they will have to face these charges and answer for the injuries they have caused. They have failed our community and they must come forward.”
Police say an altercation between two separate groups erupted into gunfire shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Broadwalk and near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.
Officials said no one died in the incident, but nine people were injured, including four minors between the ages of 1 and 17. The ages of the injured adults ranged from 25 to 65 years old.
According to the police statement, seven of the nine injured victims have been released from local hospitals and two remain hospitalized in stable condition.
Police had previously arrested two other suspects immediately after the shooting of weapons charges.
They have been identified as Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches, both 18.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/miami/news/hollywood-memorial-day-mass-shooting-police-arrest-1-suspect-looking-for-2-others/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says those found ‘guilty’ over train crash will receive ‘severest punishment’
- Hollywood Broadwalk Memorial Day mass shooting: Police arrest 1 suspect, 2 others still at large
- Digital Transformation Is Inevitable | Tech Cabal
- Laurie Dengler | Are there earthquake-free places? – Standard Times
- Full Monty actor reveals he was fired from Disney TV series after Runner saw him naked in trailer
- 91 days to Purdue Football, Ben Buechel & Cole Brevard
- Ripped jeans, skirts, shorts prohibited: 16 temples in Maharashtra impose a dress code
- Stock market today: Wall Street jumps and almost escapes its bear market after a strong jobs report | Way of life
- Yasmins dump testifies PTI did not participate in May 9 arson and vandalism: Imran
- China continues to crack down on Tibet over human rights
- Watch: Donald Trump supporters enjoy Joe Biden’s stage downfall. Their response | world news
- Johnson has warned he could lose funding for the covid inquiry if he undermines ministers