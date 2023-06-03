Hollywood Broadwalk Memorial Day mass shooting: Police arrest 1 suspect, 2 others still at large

FORT LAUDERDALE – Hollywood Police Department officials said on Saturday they had arrested a suspected shooter, but two other shooting suspects remained at large in connection with the Memorial Day Mass Shooting on the Hollywood Broadwalk which injured at least nine people and sent revelers fleeing to safety.

Hollywood police respond to reports of multiple people shot dead in Broadwalk CBS News Miami



According to a written statement, Ariel Cardahn Paul, Jordan Burton and Lionel JeanCharles Jr. were named as the shooters and each faces multiple counts, including one count of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted murder. second degree and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said Burton was arrested around 1:30 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force along with officers from the Hollywood Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Investigators did not immediately say where Burton was arrested or where he was.

Police have asked for the public’s help in locating Paul and JeanCharles.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the remaining suspects,” the police statement read. “This senseless act of violence has serious consequences under the law and they will have to face these charges and answer for the injuries they have caused. They have failed our community and they must come forward.”

Hollywood police have released footage of the five suspected shooters in the Memorial Day mass shooting on the Broadwalk. Hollywood Police Department



Police say an altercation between two separate groups erupted into gunfire shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Broadwalk and near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.

Officials said no one died in the incident, but nine people were injured, including four minors between the ages of 1 and 17. The ages of the injured adults ranged from 25 to 65 years old.

According to the police statement, seven of the nine injured victims have been released from local hospitals and two remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Police had previously arrested two other suspects immediately after the shooting of weapons charges.

They have been identified as Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches, both 18.