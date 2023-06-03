DEAR ABBY | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been dating for over two years, and I thought we had a future together. I’m 57, divorced, no kids. He is 58 years old, divorced and has two adult children. At first he said he lived with his parents so he could take care of his father, who had been very ill. But it’s been over three years now!
I made offers on four different houses in his parents’ neighborhood, but lost them all. It seems the universe is not in favor of me owning a home and being closer to his family. Maybe it’s all for the best. He smokes marijuana every day and I’m sure that’s part (if not all) of the problem. His motivation to do anything is very weak.
I am often frustrated with their unreliability, delays and lack of communication. I like being with him and we get along very well when we are together. But nothing CHANGES. I want a future (and a home) with someone at this point in my life. Should I keep waiting and hoping, or move on and be done with him completely? I’m having trouble with the decision. I tried to break up with him several times, but we always end up together. — ANXIOUS IN ARIZONA
DEAR ANXIOUS: I wonder if I should tell you what to do, what you ask for, or help you make up your own mind and take responsibility for your decision. Start by making a list of your goals, in order of importance. Then, write down how many of them you made during your time with that stoner. How many of your goals match his?
He may not be a bad person, but he seems to be comfortable living with his parents for the foreseeable future. I understand that you like spending time with him, and if that’s all you want from him, then that’s fine. However, if not, tell him you need more than he has to offer, and move on – and this time, make it stick.
DEAR ABBY: When our mother passed away, one of her three siblings took pictures of themselves with her in the coffin. They did it all the time at the funeral. Our mother and grandmother taught us never to take pictures of someone in their coffin. Several family members were more than shocked, just like us.
Is there a polite way to prevent people from taking pictures of the deceased? Should you specify that no cameras of any kind will be allowed and that failure to do so will result in your ejection? And should the family handle it, or is it something the funeral home should handle for the family? — JUST MORBID
DEAR JUST PLAIN MORBID: Not everyone treats death the same way. Taking pictures of the deceased in their casket is not uncommon and may be customary in some cultures. (It can also be a useful tool for grief.)
While the idea of taking selfies at a funeral may seem like overkill to you, your aunts or uncles shouldn’t have been held back. However, if you want to ensure that no photos are taken at the subsequent funeral of your immediate family members, make this clear to the funeral director PRIOR to the event.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
