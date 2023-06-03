Entertainment
The impact of Amitabh Bachchan ignored in a docu-video on Bollywood!
Famous Bollywood PR guru Dale Bhagwagar from Mumbai recently praised New York YouTuber Patrick (H) Willems’ video titled “I went to India to learn more about Bollywood”. In the comments section of the video, he described her as being “fabulous” in various ways.
However, Bhagwagar pointed to a crucial omission in the more than hour-long YouTube video episode (which is more like a Bollywood documentary): the failure to document the charismatic presence of Bollywood’s biggest megastar and legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan.
In a film career spanning over five decades, he starred in over 200 films. Bachchan is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema.
Here we explore the merits of Willems’ video episode, while highlighting the missed opportunity to shine a light on the exceptional aura that surrounds Bollywood’s living legend Amitabh Bachchan.
Insightful comments from the PR guru
In the words of Bollywood PR guru Dale Bhagwagar, “Your (Patrick (H) Willems) Bollywood video was fabulous. Simply fabulous. The editing, the titles, the narration, the punches… everything is fabulous. But one very important aspect that you haven’t done justice to is the actor you described in the last part of your video as “the other star of Sholay”. Yes, I’m talking about Amitabh Bachchan. As you rightly said, “We skipped the whole decade of the 80s”, and in reference to Mr. Bachchan, I’d like to add, even the 70s, and his return to the 2000s. That would have been great if you had focused more on this “living legend” of Bollywood. He has acted in over 200 films and is still going strong at the age of 80. I mean, how can you describe Bollywood without describing the phenomenon called Amitabh Bachchan? Other than that omission, your video was extremely well researched and well done.
So while Bhagwagar praised the video for its overall quality, he observed that it failed to adequately acknowledge the greatness of Amitabh Bachchan, the greatest megastar Bollywood has ever produced.
Video of Patrick (H) Willems on Bollywood
Epitome of stardom in Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan, the epitome of stardom in Bollywood, holds an unrivaled position in Indian cinema. Bachchan’s status as a true megastar surpasses that of any other player in the industry. As Bollywood publicist Bhagwagar has pointed out, with a prolific career spanning over 175 films and still going strong at the age of 80, Bachchan’s towering presence continues to captivate audiences.
Missed opportunity?
While Patrick (H) Willems’ video showcased various aspects of the Hindi film industry, it overlooked Bachchan’s magnetic charm and monumental impact on Bollywood. The video briefly acknowledges his contribution as “another star of Sholay”, an iconic film that speaks to the legacy of Indian cinema. However, this passing reference fails to capture the full extent of Bachchan’s colossal achievements and enduring popularity.
Bachchan’s Legacy
Amitabh Bachchan’s illustrious filmography includes such timeless classics as Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Deewar (1975), Don (1978), Laawaris (1981), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), Shahenshah (1988), Sholay (1978), 1975) and Zanjeer (1973), who shaped the landscape of Indian cinema.
Also, many impactful movies like 102 Not Out (2018), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Aankhen (2002), Abhimaan (1973), Agneepath (1990), Aks (2001), Anand (1971), Baghban (2003) ), Bhoothnath (2008), Black (2005), Bombay to Goa (1972), Chupke Chupke (1975), Coolie (1983), Dostana (1980), Gerraftaar (1985), Hum (1991), Kaala Patthar (1979) , Kaalia (1981), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Khuda Gawah (1992), Mard (1985), Mili (1975), Namak Halaal (1982), Namak Haraam (1973), Naseeb (1981), Paa (2009), Piku (2015), Pink (2016), Rann (2010), Sarkar (2005), Satte Pe Satta (1982), Shaan (1980), Shakti (1982), Sharaabi (1984), Silsila (1981), Trishul (1978) )) and Yaarana (1981), except for the most-watched TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
The films are emblematic of Bachchan’s unparalleled versatility, his ability to excel in intense dramas as well as action-packed blockbusters. Additionally, Patrick (H) Willems’ video missed an important opportunity to showcase Bachchan’s remarkable resurgence during the 2000s, cementing his status as Bollywood’s unrivaled megastar.
Who is Dale Bhagwagar?
Dale Bhagwagar is a Bollywood PR consultant and advertising expert with over three decades of experience in the news media. He is the founder of Dale Bhagwagar Media Group, an independent entertainment PR agency in Mumbai, which plays a vital role in initiating media maneuvers such as image building, brand management, hype, crisis management and metamorphoses in Bollywood.
Using his expertise, Bhagwagar has successfully managed media campaigns for over 300 personalities, 30 films and 20 Bigg Boss contestants. He has also handled public relations for renowned celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Govinda and films such as Shah Rukh Khan-starring Don, Farhan Akhtar-starring Rock On and Amitabh Bachchan-starring Aetbaar.
Known for his accessibility, Dale Bhagwagar is often regarded as India’s most approachable and trusted publicist. He is the only Indian publicist authorized by all his celebrity clients to double as their spokesperson in the media.
Apart from Indian media, Bhagwagar is also the only Bollywood journalist to have been quoted in top international media such as BBC, Sky News (UK), CNN, New York Times, Washington Post (USA) , the Sydney Morning Herald. (Australia), International Herald Tribune (France) and Pravda (Russia). Hence, Bhagwagar is considered the most famous and influential Indian publicist on the internet.
Final take:
Patrick (H) Willems’ video “I went to India to learn more about Bollywood” deserves credit for its wonderful editing, storytelling and production values. However, the video missed a crucial element by not properly capturing the charisma and larger than life personality of Amitabh Bachchan.
Recognizing the immense contributions of Amitabh Bachchan and his profound impact on Indian cinema is essential to fully appreciate the greatness of Bollywood. When talking about Bollywood, Bachchan’s remarkable journey and undeniable legacy cannot be ignored. After all, he was Bollywood’s most iconic megastar.
|
