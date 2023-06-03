Will The Strike sideline Hollywood’s culture warriors? – Deadline





A month into the writers’ strike, there’s not much for a viewer to add to the issues, prospects, or relative resilience of opponents. Deadline’s reporters and contributors have done an admirable job of this. But having extensively covered two previous such strikes, in 1988 and 2007, I will venture a modest observation on the current dispute: if it continues as it does for a few more months, it will begin to shift the balance culture of power. In the past, at least in the modern era, the labor wars in Hollywood have not had much bearing on the socio-political life of the country as a whole. Whether the writers’ guild plied their trade or abstained for five months, George Herbert Walker Bush was going to bury Michael Dukakis in the 1988 presidential election; that’s how the current flowed. At the time, we didn’t give much thought to the bigger picture when covering the contest between Brian Walton of the Writers Guild of America and J. Nicholas Counter III of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. All problems were local. Even in 2007, a three-month strike didn’t really change the national equation. At the time, Jon Stewart and his proteges were still perfecting a mix of guild-written comedy, commentary, and political posturing that would soon color much of talk television. Indeed, it wasn’t until after Trump, with the 2016 election, that many movies, many TV shows, and most late-night talk substantially aligned (with some exceptions, e.g., Gutfeld! Or Real time with Bill Maher) with a progressive point of view that is also proudly on display in this year’s gun control season finale of Law and order like in the movies or Jay Roach and Adam McKay or the monologues of John Oliver and Jimmy Kimmel. Contemporary Hollywood is a powerful, vocal, leftist cultural and political force. The Oscars and Emmy Awards annually highlight his core beliefs. Jane Fonda, with her recently expressed notions of climate, patriarchy and racism, is more the rule than the exception. But most of it requires writers, who right now aren’t writing. In the short term, it may not make much difference. With or without writers, Saturday Night Live, the center of Hollywood’s progressive consensus, would be heading into its seasonal hiatus. Likewise, drama series that have occasionally leaned into progressive messages about guns, race, climate, or abortion would normally be on hiatus for a while. But already the late-night crowd is poised to miss a round in the battles of the just-arrived Pride Month, even as their cultural opponents stage social media boycotts against Target, Bud Light, the Los Angeles Dodgers and other companies or brands they perceive to have gone too far in supporting a gender agenda. A few more weeks of reruns, and the writer-private hosts will have missed a number of Trump moments, much of the early presidential positioning, and the next rounds between DeSantis and Disney. If the strike continues into September – still within the 22-week precedent set in 1988 – the new TV series would likely remain silent as current events unfold. And some unlucky, unfinished, politically-driven feature films could possibly miss awards season, leaving movie warriors in the mold of Robert De Niro, who used Martin Scorsese’s Cannes festival debut. The Moonflower Slayers unload on Trump supporters, without a platform. Before all of this happens, some of the late-night shows might find a way to return, as they finally did in early 2008, either working without writers or striking a separate deal with the Writers Guild. . But in the absence of that, or a global settlement, Hollywood’s retreat from the culture wars will soon begin to reveal itself.

