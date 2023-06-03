Padres Daily: Urgent Profession, Just No Answers; Olfactory lesion; Tatis about to refocus?

Good morning,

Just when they think they are out of it, they fall back.

The Padres went home a day after scoring 10 points in a road game and scored once last night. They made another pitcher who had done badly look good.

They had no explanation for why, when they seem to have turned a corner, they hit a wall.

I don’t know, said Fernando Tatis Jr. It’s weird (expletive) baseball right now. It’s just weird. Were working. Did a good job. Had good at-bats. I’m sure there are no right answers. One day we play one of the greatest baseballs (games). On the (next) day it just doesn’t happen. I don’t know if the baseball gods are punishing us right now, but fuck it.

Manny Machado came back from his two-week gap with a broken left hand and went 0 for 4. He hit a ball at 105.4 mph on a line to center field, was grounded with runners at first and second and was struck out twice.

He too was confused.

I would like to know, he said. Wed change in the blink of an eye.

One game back, and he was already sick of losing. And he was offended when he apparently interpreted a question about the need for urgency as a suggestion that the Padres weren’t flaunting it.

We want to win, he said. Do you think we want to lose? We have a bunch of winners here. The urgency is there. It’s just that (things) are not going our way. The urgency is there. I don’t want to (expletive) lose.

What happened last night, a 2-1 loss to the Cubs, was actually as predictable as it was unbelievable.

The Padres have scored in double figures three times this season outside of Mexico City. The first two times they were shut out in their next game. So last night was actually an improvement.

Almost half (10) of the 21 times the Padres scored five or more points in a game away from Mexico City, they scored two or fewer in their next game. The last four times they had at least 10 hits, they didn’t have more than four hits the next game.

The one thing the Padres consistently do is be inconsistent.

Well, that and helping average (or worse) pitchers find their form.

Cubs starter Jameson Taillon was the third pitcher in the last three weeks to come into a game against the Padres with an ERA of at least 5.91 and go at least 5 innings while allowing two earned runs or less. He allowed three hits and a run in 5 innings last night.

Taillon has not been a bad pitcher throughout his career. In fact, he’s spent time in past seasons as one of the majors’ top pitchers. But he entered last night’s game with an 8.04 ERA and went a total of 31 innings in eight starts. He hadn’t gone more than five innings in a game, and the two times he did were in April.

You can read in my game history (here) how the Padres did next to nothing offensively and how the return of one of their best players went and how they lost one of their most precious.

No matter who pitches, the Padres’ biggest problem is that their batters can handle very little day-to-day.

They’ve been so bad so often offensively that instead of thinking their good games are an indication of who they really are, it’s almost time to view their good games as anomalies.

The Padres have scored less than four points 29 times. They scored more than four points 28 times. (The league average is 4.55 points per game.)

Last night was the 14th time the Padres scored one or zero points. They scored seven or more points 14 times. (The Oakland Aces, the major league strike line at 12-47, scored one or zero runs 15 times and seven or more runs 11 times.)

We got four hits, manager Bob Melvin said. We are coming with a lot of momentum. We felt like offensively we were starting to find our rhythm. Didn’t arrive today. So it continues to be a little frustrating. Everyone is (frustrated). We just have to keep working.

The man on the ground

Rougned Odor had half of the Padres’ hits and scored his only run.

Now his great season is on hold, as he was stopped with a sprained left groin just before rounding first base on his second hit of the night.

It doesn’t seem like a big deal, what I said after, Melvin said. These things tend to take a little while, but it’s not like he felt a pop.

However long Odor lasts, the Padres will be without a versatile and valuable piece.

He was key for us, carrying us, Machado said. So it hurts.

Signed in March on a flyer after hitting .199 for three different teams over the past three seasons, Odor made the Day 1 roster and started Season 3 in 31. But before he even started hitting, the nine-year veteran asserted himself as a presence in the clubhouse and provided energy in the dugout.

And then he started producing, and he became even more entrenched within the team. Smell has hit .281/.359/.561 in 19 games (64 plate appearances) since May 3.

This guy has done so much the last three weeks for this team, Tatis said. It’s a big part of us.

Odor started two games at third base and seven games at second while Machado was on the IL. He was at second base last night in place of Ha-Seong Kim, who was taking a night off.

During a seven-game streak from May 21–28, Odor had 14 runs while going 9-for-28 with three doubles and three homers. One of those homers was a two-out three-run shot in the ninth inning of a game the Padres led Washington by one run.

He’s the guy who picked up this team, Tatis said during this week. Were on his back right now.

Tatis is refocusing?

Jos Azocar was optioned for Triple-A yesterday, and Nelson Cruz was placed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring. Those moves created space on the 26-man roster for Machado to be reinstated from IL and for first baseman Alfonso Rivas to be recalled from Triple-A, where he had a 1.011 OPS. (He was able to opt out of his contract from Thursday had he not been promoted.)

Azocar could be recalled today to take Odors’ place on the roster. If he isn’t, the Padres don’t have a bench player who fits naturally into center field.

But they have a starter who can slip in there. I hinted at it in a newsletter earlier this week as an option if Trent Grisham continues with his batting average below .200.

We can play Fernando Tatis Jr. there if we wanted to, Melvin said yesterday. He’s playing pretty well on the right side for us right now. He is there every day. But if we had to do something or something happened in the game or if we wanted to give Grish another day off, (Tatis) took fly balls in center field.

You may recall that Tatis, who leads all major league right fielders with four over-average strikeouts and nine defensive points saved, expressed interest this spring in being a center fielder.

Let them come?

The crowds at Petco Park have been so big and so engaged and with so much pro-Padres enthusiasm for most of the season that they stand out when there’s one with the reunion line-up. last night.

Petco was sold for the 18th time in 2023, but a good portion (maybe almost half) of the advertised crowd of 43,593 was there to cheer on the Cubs.

They cheered loud enough that the boos the Padres hear late in the game were less dramatic.

It might actually be good for the Padres, at least in terms of results, that the Cubs are in town. Otherwise, who knows how many people would show up for this series. There is no doubt that attendance will decline if losses continue to mount.

Plus, the Padres just aren’t good at Petco Park.

They are down to 10-16 there this season. They are 16-15 from San Diego. (They’re officially 12-16 at home, 14-15 on the road. But that’s with both of their games in Mexico City counted as home games.)

They hit better in many categories at Petco Park than at road venues that aren’t Alfredo Harp Hel Stadium. But they are rarely exciting at home and on average do more than one race less at home than on the road.

That’s really the hardest part, Melvin said. Because there’s so much excitement in this place every game, and it’s hard for everyone not to play well at home. We seem to swing the bat a lot better on the road. And we play better on the road. You know, if we were going to get where we want to go, we had to start playing better at home and rewarding our fans for coming out.

Small bites

Rookie left-hander Tom Cosgrove replaced starter Michael Wacha with two outs in last night’s fifth inning, blocked the runner he inherited early on, then pitched a scoreless sixth inning. Cosgrove went 11 scoreless innings in the first 11 appearances of his major league career.

Left-hander Tim Hill came into last night’s game in place of Steven Wilson with two outs and a runner on first base in the eighth inning. He was the 204th MLB leading runner Hill inherited since the start of the 2018 season. He was also the 145th runner Hill fell short. His 28.9% rate of allowing legacy runners to score is the 10th best since 2018.

Juan Soto is 0-for-3 in each of the last three games. He struck six times during this period. In the 28 games before this skid, he beat .355 with an OPS of 1.179. His .903 OPS this season ranks 13th in the major leagues. The team’s second-highest OPS (by a player with 14+ plate appearances) is Tatis .779.

Xander Bogaerts 13 singles from the field are tied for most in the major leagues.

Alright, that’s it for me.

Speak to you tomorrow.