Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh only wanted one for the role of Om Shanti Om. Here’s why | Bollywood

Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh’s recent comment during an interview did not sit well with some of his compatriots. The actor, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in his 2001 film Om Shanti Om, has revealed how much he charged for his work in the film. (Also read: Yami Gautam says actors’ fees should be realistic) Javed Sheikh played a former superstar and the father of Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om.

Comment by Javed Sheikh

In an interview with Gloss Etc, Javed was asked about his experience working on the film Farah Khan. He was finalized for the film and later there was a discussion about his payment. Their manager came to me, told me they had to sign the contract. I said yes. What will your rate be? I said I wouldn’t take any money. The thing is, it’s first and foremost a matter of honor for me to play Shah Rukh’s father in his greatest film of all time. India has so many players. You choose anyone and they will be ready to take on this role. But Shah Rukh and Farah Khan choosing me is a thing of honor for me. That’s why, because of Farah and Shah Rukh, I won’t take any money.

The manager refused to listen and said it was against the rules. They had a long discussion about it and then Javed finally suggested, you will tell Shah Rukh that I will only take one rupee. I am not joking. Then the film crew decided how much Javed should be paid. When they sent me the first check, it was shocking.

The negative reactions

According to the Reviewit.pk website, Javed received less than favorable reviews for his comments. Many thought he had no respect for himself for not asking for money for his hard work. This is called not respecting yourself. The man didn’t even charge a fee for his work, one wrote. I don’t know why they put Indian actors on such a pedestal, another commented. This man should have chosen at least a minimum professional fee. Why come across as worthless in front of others, one person commented. Omg it’s still showing them how small we are and that you are our superior. As for the size they are. You should earn money for your work. No one works for free, read another comment. And you just humbled yourself in front of them, being of no worth, one person asked.

The other roles of Javed Sheikh

Apart from Om Shanti Om, Javed has also worked in My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves and Namastey London, in which he played Upen Patel’s father. When asked if Pakistani actors would work in Indian films again, he replied, “Our political relations with Hindustan are not good these days since the BJP came to power. Maybe it will be better if a party other than the BJP comes to power.