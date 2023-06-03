Bollywood has produced many comedy films over the years, some of which have become iconic and household names. However, among the well-known classics, there are several hidden gems that often go unnoticed. These underrated Bollywood comedies possess the power to make you laugh uncontrollably and leave you feeling warm and fuzzy. In this article, we bring you a curated list of 10 underrated Bollywood comedy movies that deserve more recognition.

Get ready for a roller coaster ride of laughter, as we dive into these hidden gems of humor waiting to be discovered.

1. Khosla’s Ghosla! (2006)

Khosla Ka Ghosla! is a delightful comedy-drama that revolves around the struggles of a middle-class family trying to reclaim their land from a cunning real estate mogul. With a stellar cast led by Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, this film presents a hilarious story of wit, resilience and the indomitable spirit of the common man.

2. Bheja Fry (2007)

Bheja Fry is a comedy film that introduces us to the quirky character of Bharat Bhushan, played by Vinay Pathak. The story follows Bharat, a simple-minded tax inspector with a passion for singing, who unexpectedly finds himself invited to a party thrown by a wealthy businessman. The ensuing events are a riot of laughter, making Bheja Fry a staple for her brilliant performances and light-hearted humor.

3. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is a satirical comedy that delves into the corruption and hypocrisy prevalent in society. Directed by Kundan Shah, this film follows the escapades of two photographers who inadvertently capture a murder on camera. With its clever wit, memorable characters, and brilliant social commentary, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro remains a cult classic that deserves more recognition.

4. Chashme Buddoor (1981)

Chashme Buddoor is a charming romantic comedy that tells the story of three friends who fall in love with the same girl. Directed by Sai Paranjpye, this film is known for its light humor, memorable dialogues and moving music. Although it was a commercial success in its time, Chashme Buddoor is often overshadowed by other films of this era and deserves more appreciation.

5. Khichdi: The Movie (2010)

Khichdi: The Movie is a hilarious adaptation of the popular Indian TV series “Khichdi”. The film brings back the lovable, dysfunctional Parekh family, who find themselves caught in a series of comedic situations as they attempt to recover a stolen idol. Filled with absurd humor, quirky characters, and laugh-out-loud moments, Khichdi: The Movie is a pure laugh ride.

6. Angoor (1982)

Angoor is a classic comedy film inspired by Shakespeare’s play “The Comedy of Errors”. Directed by Gulzar, the film features the dual-role performances of Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma, as two sets of identical twins. With its brilliant dialogues, impeccable timing and tumultuous situations, Angoor is a timeless comedy that deserves more recognition among Bollywood enthusiasts.

7. Peepli Live (2010)

Peepli Live is a satirical comedy-drama that highlights the media circus surrounding farmer suicides in rural India. Directed by Anusha Rizvi, the film humorously depicts the social and political realities of the country. With its witty dialogue, sharp commentary, and brilliant performances, Peepli Live stands out as both a thought-provoking and entertaining piece of cinema.

8. Mumbai Morning (2003)

Mumbai Matinee is a romantic comedy that follows the life of Debu, an aspiring writer who finds himself caught in a web of romantic entanglements. Directed by Anant Balani, this film is known for its quirky characters, situational humor and endearing love story. Mumbai Matinee brings a fresh and lighthearted approach to comedy, making it a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

9. Dasvidaniya (2008)

Dasvidaniya is a touching comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Amar Kaul, a middle-aged man who learns he is terminally ill. Determined to make the most of his remaining time, Amar creates a bucket list and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Vinay Pathak delivers a remarkable performance, blending humor and emotion in this underrated gem that deserves more recognition.

10. Oye Lucky! Lucky Hey! (2008)

Hey lucky! Lucky Hey! is a detective comedy inspired by the real-life escapades of a notorious thief. Abhay Deol shines in the lead role, portraying the charismatic and daring Lucky. With its witty dialogue, offbeat narrative style, and unconventional protagonist, this film is an underrated gem that offers a fresh and entertaining take on the comedy genre.

FAQs

Q: Are these films suitable for families?

A: Most of these movies are suitable for a wide audience, but it is always advisable to check the ratings and content of each movie before watching it with young children.

Q: Where can I watch these underrated Bollywood comedies?

A: These movies are available on various streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Check your favorite streaming service to find these hidden gems.

Q: Why are these movies underrated?

A: Some of these films may have had limited promotion or release, which resulted in lower visibility and recognition among the public. However, they offer unique storytelling and outstanding comedic elements that deserve more appreciation.

Conclusion

It’s time to expand your Bollywood comedy movie horizons with these underrated gems. From heartfelt comedies to satirical masterpieces, these movies offer a refreshing break from the mainstream and deserve more recognition. So grab your popcorn, make yourself comfortable and immerse yourself in the laughter and joy that these hidden gems have to offer. Give these underrated Bollywood comedies a shot and you just might find your new favorite films in the world of laughter and entertainment!

