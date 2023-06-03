Entertainment
10 Underrated Bollywood Comedy Movies That Deserve More Recognition
Bollywood has produced many comedy films over the years, some of which have become iconic and household names. However, among the well-known classics, there are several hidden gems that often go unnoticed. These underrated Bollywood comedies possess the power to make you laugh uncontrollably and leave you feeling warm and fuzzy. In this article, we bring you a curated list of 10 underrated Bollywood comedy movies that deserve more recognition.
Get ready for a roller coaster ride of laughter, as we dive into these hidden gems of humor waiting to be discovered.
1. Khosla’s Ghosla! (2006)
Khosla Ka Ghosla! is a delightful comedy-drama that revolves around the struggles of a middle-class family trying to reclaim their land from a cunning real estate mogul. With a stellar cast led by Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, this film presents a hilarious story of wit, resilience and the indomitable spirit of the common man.
2. Bheja Fry (2007)
Bheja Fry is a comedy film that introduces us to the quirky character of Bharat Bhushan, played by Vinay Pathak. The story follows Bharat, a simple-minded tax inspector with a passion for singing, who unexpectedly finds himself invited to a party thrown by a wealthy businessman. The ensuing events are a riot of laughter, making Bheja Fry a staple for her brilliant performances and light-hearted humor.
3. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is a satirical comedy that delves into the corruption and hypocrisy prevalent in society. Directed by Kundan Shah, this film follows the escapades of two photographers who inadvertently capture a murder on camera. With its clever wit, memorable characters, and brilliant social commentary, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro remains a cult classic that deserves more recognition.
4. Chashme Buddoor (1981)
Chashme Buddoor is a charming romantic comedy that tells the story of three friends who fall in love with the same girl. Directed by Sai Paranjpye, this film is known for its light humor, memorable dialogues and moving music. Although it was a commercial success in its time, Chashme Buddoor is often overshadowed by other films of this era and deserves more appreciation.
5. Khichdi: The Movie (2010)
Khichdi: The Movie is a hilarious adaptation of the popular Indian TV series “Khichdi”. The film brings back the lovable, dysfunctional Parekh family, who find themselves caught in a series of comedic situations as they attempt to recover a stolen idol. Filled with absurd humor, quirky characters, and laugh-out-loud moments, Khichdi: The Movie is a pure laugh ride.
6. Angoor (1982)
Angoor is a classic comedy film inspired by Shakespeare’s play “The Comedy of Errors”. Directed by Gulzar, the film features the dual-role performances of Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma, as two sets of identical twins. With its brilliant dialogues, impeccable timing and tumultuous situations, Angoor is a timeless comedy that deserves more recognition among Bollywood enthusiasts.
7. Peepli Live (2010)
Peepli Live is a satirical comedy-drama that highlights the media circus surrounding farmer suicides in rural India. Directed by Anusha Rizvi, the film humorously depicts the social and political realities of the country. With its witty dialogue, sharp commentary, and brilliant performances, Peepli Live stands out as both a thought-provoking and entertaining piece of cinema.
8. Mumbai Morning (2003)
Mumbai Matinee is a romantic comedy that follows the life of Debu, an aspiring writer who finds himself caught in a web of romantic entanglements. Directed by Anant Balani, this film is known for its quirky characters, situational humor and endearing love story. Mumbai Matinee brings a fresh and lighthearted approach to comedy, making it a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.
9. Dasvidaniya (2008)
Dasvidaniya is a touching comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Amar Kaul, a middle-aged man who learns he is terminally ill. Determined to make the most of his remaining time, Amar creates a bucket list and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Vinay Pathak delivers a remarkable performance, blending humor and emotion in this underrated gem that deserves more recognition.
10. Oye Lucky! Lucky Hey! (2008)
Hey lucky! Lucky Hey! is a detective comedy inspired by the real-life escapades of a notorious thief. Abhay Deol shines in the lead role, portraying the charismatic and daring Lucky. With its witty dialogue, offbeat narrative style, and unconventional protagonist, this film is an underrated gem that offers a fresh and entertaining take on the comedy genre.
FAQs
Q: Are these films suitable for families?
A: Most of these movies are suitable for a wide audience, but it is always advisable to check the ratings and content of each movie before watching it with young children.
Q: Where can I watch these underrated Bollywood comedies?
A: These movies are available on various streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Check your favorite streaming service to find these hidden gems.
Q: Why are these movies underrated?
A: Some of these films may have had limited promotion or release, which resulted in lower visibility and recognition among the public. However, they offer unique storytelling and outstanding comedic elements that deserve more appreciation.
Conclusion
It’s time to expand your Bollywood comedy movie horizons with these underrated gems. From heartfelt comedies to satirical masterpieces, these movies offer a refreshing break from the mainstream and deserve more recognition. So grab your popcorn, make yourself comfortable and immerse yourself in the laughter and joy that these hidden gems have to offer. Give these underrated Bollywood comedies a shot and you just might find your new favorite films in the world of laughter and entertainment!
You May Also Like: 10 Funniest Bollywood Comedy Movies
|
Sources
2/ https://filmymantra.com/10-underrated-bollywood-comedy-movies-that-deserve-more-recognition/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet | News
- 10 Underrated Bollywood Comedy Movies That Deserve More Recognition
- Morgane Charre and Jesse Melamed lead the table in the Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup outdoor region final
- White Sox beat Tigers in wild fashion
- SEC and CSE Continue Stock Market Awareness Initiative by Hosting Investor Forum in Ampara
- 5 things I wish I knew when I started playing Diablo 4
- Barbie: Pink paint used on Barbie movie sets caused international color shortage, director Greta Gerwig claims
- GR Band Kids holds benefit concert for earthquake victims – Essex News Daily
- ‘Imran Khan is a bigger threat than Narendra Modi’: Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif
- China drills hole over 33,000 feet deep to explore Earth’s crust
- Greeting the residents of Malioboro, Eat Bakmi Pak Pele in northern Alun-alun
- Somerset’s stinky town targets UK’s biggest gigafactory for revival