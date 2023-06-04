Entertainment
Jamie Foxx’s close friend finally speaks out after actor becomes partially blind and paralyzed
Considered by many to be a remarkable actor, Jamie Foxx is a remarkable talent who possesses an exceptional ability to bring his roles to life effortlessly. The actor’s dedication to his roles and his versatility to play different characters in a wide genre of films has made him hugely popular, earning him millions of fans around the world. But what sets him apart in the industry as an actor is his commitment to playing his roles authentically, allowing him to deliver a performance worthy of a standing ovation and impact the memory of viewers.
Recently, the actor had a medical emergency and he was hospitalized, while the cause of the hospitalization was kept under wraps. As a result, fans are worried about theRioactor, and during this difficult time, Nick Cannon, one of Jamie Foxx’s close friends, has made a public statement regarding his friend’s health update.
Nick Cannon provides update on Jamie Foxx’s condition
Nick Cannon is one of Jamie Foxx’s closest friends from Hollywood, and during the tough time for the actor and his family, the TV host stepped up and released a public statement with ExtraTV, calming fans and giving updates on the actor’s health.
“Like I said, I’m probably in the same boat as-as you, uh along the same lines of knowing that you know as a friend just to be as respectful as possible. I’m not prying, I’m not don’t ask any other questions, and other than the information that’s given to me and you know what I’m being asked and I think in a scenario what I’ve always said is just like hey, uh, here I am for you, whatever you want me to tell you.
Nick Cannon continued how he would do anything to help Jamie Foxx until he gets better, and he doesn’t want to spread false information to the actor’s fans, and he thinks theDay shiftthe actor was speaking to his fans about why he was hospitalized in the first place.
“One thing that I’ve always respected about the way Jamie has moved throughout his career, if you’ve noticed he’s always been someone who is extremely professional and extremely private. I mean, you never really hear anything but the great work he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he handled this situation the same way you can only respect that.
“I believe that when he’s ready, he’ll speak to the fans who are waiting for him around the world. [about his health scare] as only he can. I’m probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of knowing that as a friend, being as respectful as possible, I’m not prying. I don’t ask any other questions. And apart from the information that was given to me and, you know, what I was asked.
This statement from Nick Cannon makes sense because he is very close to the actor and his family. But what happened to Django Unchainedactor?
AJ Benza claims Jamie Foxx had a blood clot in his brain
According to a report from The Sun, while filming the next Netflix movieBack to action, Jamie Foxx had a seizure on the set of the film. The day after the actor broke down on set, Mike Tyson claimed on thePBOpodcast that the actor suffered a stroke.
He does not feel well. They said suddenly,add,I have no idea what happened to him.
Despite multiple reports that Jamie Foxx suffered another seizure or had a stroke, AJ Benza thinks these are all lies and claims the actor has a blood clot in his brain, which who makes itpartially paralyzed and blind. Benza affirmed this when he was present onAsk Dr Drewand the journalist claims that his information was authentic because his source was“someone inside the room.”Due to his reputation, his statement spread like wildfire, causing turmoil among the actor’s fans.
Source: Extra TV
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
