Muteena Rajput is ready for her Bollywood debut!

June 3, 2023 / 10:00 PM IST

One of Kashmir’s emerging stars, Muteena Rajput talks about her impending Bollywood debut.

A new generation of ambitious women are breaking down boundaries and charting their own course in the beautiful valley of Kashmir.

These women are seizing opportunities and leaving their mark in a rapidly changing field, whether it’s small businesses, startups, acting, modeling or entrepreneurship.

Following the repeal of Article 370, which gave the region a special status, Kashmiri women travel to Mumbai, the hub of the Hindi film industry, or Bollywood, to pursue acting careers.

According to insiders, nepotism and family ties have long been linked to Bollywood. North Kashmir resident Mateena Rajput is ready to make a name for herself with the premiere of her highly anticipated Bollywood debut film, ‘Welcome to Kashmir’.

Mateena is ready to make her Bollywood debut having previously worked in the Tamil, Telugu and Marathi film industries.

The budding actress claimed she played a brave young woman who is committed to fighting for justice and women’s liberation in the film.

My desire to visit every girls’ college and school in our country, motivate them with my speeches and provide them with safety tips is the basis of my character in the film, Mateena said.

She passionately believes that even though women are naturally strong, they often succumb to societal pressures.

Mateena expressed her thanks for the opportunity she had to represent Kashmir on many stages while being proud of her Kashmiri roots.

“If we decide to see Kashmir positively, we will realize how beautiful it is. We need to adopt a constructive mindset, she insisted.

While Mateena is aware that Kashmir has often been misrepresented in Bollywood films, often linked to supporting terrorism, she is keen to present her native country in a positive light.

“As a Kashmiri artist, I am aware of the seriousness of my duty and I always travel with the spirit of my own country. Others might have different choices, she continued.

The film “Welcome to Kashmir” addresses a number of important issues, such as youth drug use and women’s empowerment. The film also emphasizes the benefits of tourism and hospitality.

The film stands out as it is the first Bollywood feature film in Hindi to be produced and directed by Kashmiri people. The Sopore-born director’s dream project, the film is a labor of love.

The film not only represents a key turning point in Mateena’s career, but also illustrates the creativity and ability of Kashmiri artists to shape the history of their homeland on a grand scale.

Any woman who aspires to make a name for herself in the world of entertainment could find inspiration in Mateena Rajput’s story. Mateena is having a profound effect through her artistry with her first Bollywood film, which not only engages audiences but also tackles important social issues, according to film critic Neha Gupta.

“Her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters speaks to her versatility as an actress,” she continued.

“Mateena Rajput’s on-screen charisma is unparalleled, leaving audiences spellbound by her magnetic presence and captivating performances,” wrote entertainment columnist Maya Kapoor.

Read the latest movie news update today. Get live updates on Filmy News on FilmyFocus