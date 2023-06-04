Entertainment
Not a love story: Splitsville hits the Hollywood world hard | Hollywood
Relationships go through thick and thin. Some stand the test of time, while a few perish. We look at some celebrity couples whose love story didn’t meet a happy ending.
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Yellowstone The star’s wife Kevin Costner has filed for divorce from the actor after nearly 19 years of marriage. The couple have three children. Apparently, it was Costner’s hectic professional life that drove the wedge between them. It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control arose that required Mr. Costner to participate in a marriage dissolution action, Costners’ rep said in a statement while announcing the split, and Added, We ask that her, Christines, and their children’s privacy be respected as they go through this difficult time.
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth
They were days away from celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary, but instead announced their decision to go their separate ways. On March 23, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, in a joint statement, said: “It is with great care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have had so many wonderful years together and move forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for all that we have created together.
Cher and Alexander AE Edwards
After their engagement, the world awaited the news of their marriage. However, Cher and Alexander’s split shocked their fans. According to us, the Believe The singer and musical director have split after six months of dating despite engagement rumours. AE and Cher were never engaged and this ring he gave her was just a gift, a source told Us, adding, However, they had become very close and her son would even go to Chers in Malibu. to play. Their relationship was real and they broke up a few weeks ago. There is no bad blood between them and they are on good terms.
Diddy and Yung Miami
In April, city girls Member Yung Miami told The Cut that she and Diddy had their own situation for a while, but were no longer romantically involved. Were still friends! Were still good friends! But were single. He’s not my man. We were having fun. We were together every day at some point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever it wants, the rapper said.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
The couple split after six years of dating, and a source close to the Grammy winner and Conversations with Friends The actor told PEOPLE the split was largely caused by personality differences. The source said: They’ve had a hard time before and have always worked things out, so the friends thought they’d take some time apart but eventually get back together. And ultimately, Taylor and Alwyn weren’t the right fit for each other.
Maisie Williams and Ruben Selby
Actor Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby have called it quits after five years together. THE Game Of Thrones The star announced her split from the fashion designer with an Instagram Story. The split marked the end of an era, she said. Since we met 5 years ago, our connection has always extended deep into our shared and separate creative careers…and it will continue to do so, Williams wrote, adding: This decision is something we are so grateful that we can protect the magic, that we can’t stop emitting, every time we put our brains together.
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris
Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell and the model split in April after three years of dating. Gigi and Glen had broken up multiple times, an insider told People and added, “They’ve been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never satisfied with long-distance filming, and when she came to Australia, they both decided to break up for good. It wasn’t about infidelity. Shes about modeling different coasts; hes on different shooting coasts. When she left, they were on good terms.
Halsey and Alev Aydin
The buzz is that singer Halsey is no longer in a relationship with Alev Aydin. The duo called it quits after two years of dating. Now the singer is asking for full custody of their one-year-old son, Ender Ridley. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the 28-year-old filed for full physical custody on April 5. However, Halsey requested joint legal custody and joint expenses with visitation rights.
|
