Harrison Ford: Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford talks about Brad Pitt and their conflict during ‘The Devil’s Own’





While actors Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have buried the hatchet for the sake of the Fast franchise, another Hollywood feud that has been talked about lately is that between another group of superstars, Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt. Ford opened up about the feud with Pitt on set of their 1997 film The Devil’s Own, directed by Alan J Pakula. What did Harrison Ford say about Brad Pitt?

Ford expressed his admiration for Pitt saying: I look up to Brad. I think he’s a wonderful actor. He really is a good guy. But despite his admiration, Ford said he disagreed with some things about the film. First, he and Pitt couldn’t choose a director they liked, and then there was some tension, as Ford wanted complications for his character in the film. There was also a dispute over the script which had been developed by Pitt. Ford told Esquire: “First of all, I admire Brad. I think he’s a wonderful actor. He’s a really good guy. But we couldn’t agree on a director. before I met Alan Pakula, who I had worked with before, but Brad hadn’t. Brad had this complicated character, and I wanted a complication on my side so that it wasn’t just a battle between good and evil. I worked with a writer, but all of a sudden we were shooting and we didn’t have a script that Brad and I agreed on. he added. Ford said he and Brad had “different ideas about the script”. The Indiana Jones actor added that while he understood why Pitt wanted to stick with his point of view, he in turn wanted to stick with his point of view, or maybe he was imposing his point of view. And it’s fair to say that’s how Brad felt. It was complicated, he said. Ford was quick to add that he “likes the movie a lot. A lot.” The Devils Own featured the story of an Irish Republican Army (IRA) fighter and his mission to acquire missiles for guerrilla warfare against the British. The IRA terrorist inadvertently draws an American family into the conflict. FAQs

Q1: How old is Harrison Ford?

Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford is 80 years old. Q2: Is there a new Indiana Jones movie?

Yes, there is a new Indiana Jones movie called Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, and it comes out June 30, 2023.

