City of West Hollywood Encourages Community to Play Safely and Confidently During WeHo Pride and June Pride Season

WeHo Pride Street Fair 2023 Health Services Directory

The City of West Hollywood encourages community members to play safe and confident during WeHo Pride and June Pride Season. A number of health care agencies and providers will be on site at WeHo Pride Street Fair during WeHo Pride Weekend Saturday, June 3, 2023 and Sunday, June 4, 2023 on Santa Monica Boulevard in the Citys Rainbow neighborhood near N. San Vicente Boulevard. For more details on WeHo Pride Street Fair, visit www.wehopride.com/calendar.

Agencies will provide free vaccinations against mpox, hepatitis A, influenza and COVID-19. Beverage test strips, fentanyl test strips and naloxone/narcan will all be available, along with HIV/STI testing and connection to treatment.

Mpox, hepatitis A and flu vaccinations In conjunction with the City of West Hollywood, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) will be offering free mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) vaccinations during the WeHo Pride Street Fair. No appointment is necessary. The LA County Public Health booth at the street fair will also offer free vaccinations for COVID-19, hepatitis A and influenza.

The mpox vaccine is available to anyone who requests it and individuals do not have to disclose personal risk information. The virus is primarily spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, which includes cuddling, sleeping in the same bed, or sexual activity, and can also be transmitted through direct contact with scabs, rashes, or respiratory secretions from a person infected with mpox. Large gatherings can become hubs for transmission of the virus, which disproportionately affected gay men, bisexual men and other men who have sex with men (MSM) during an outbreak in 2022.

Although there were relatively few cases of mpox in 2023, a recent cluster of new cases was recently reported by the Chicago Department of Public Health. The data is raising concerns among health officials about a resurgence of mpox in localized areas. LA County Public Health strongly recommends that those at higher risk for mpox be fully vaccinated with two doses of the mpox vaccine for maximum protection. Second doses can be given regardless of the time since the first dose. People can choose to receive the vaccine subcutaneously (in the upper arm) or intradermally (under the skin of the arm or back).

Free HIV/STI testing and treatment services Free HIV and STI (Sexually Transmitted Infections) testing and distribution of condoms will be provided by APAIT (Asian Pacific AIDS Intervention Team) during the WeHo Pride Street Fair. APAIT will also provide Fentanyl and Naloxone/Narcan test strips (see additional details below), as well as other harm reduction materials. Other providers, such as the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Los Angeles LGBT Center WeHo and Mens Health Foundation will each offer testing and connection to treatment services throughout Pride month.

The Citys HIV Zero initiative embraces a vision of zero new infections, zero new AIDS diagnoses and zero stigma due to HIV status, sexual orientation and gender identity. The City is now closer than ever to achieving these goals. Since 2016, the City has seen a 65% decrease in the number of new HIV diagnoses and a 78% decrease in gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men aged 15-34.

Free Fentanyl and Naloxone/Narcan test strips Free Fentanyl test strips and naloxone/narcan will be available throughout the WeHo Pride Street Fair. Accidental fentanyl overdose deaths in Los Angeles County have increased 1,280% from 109 deaths in 2016 to 1,504 deaths in 2021. Fentanyl is an addictive and deadly synthetic opioid that has been found in pharmaceuticals counterfeit and illicit substances such as methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy. It’s especially dangerous because people are often unaware of fentanyl contamination in the substances they use. The potency of Fentanyl (up to 50 to 100 times the potency of morphine) greatly increases the risk of overdose.

Accidental overdose deaths caused by fentanyl can be prevented with fentanyl test strips and a life-saving drug called Naloxone (or under the brand name Narcan). The fentanyl test strip is a harm reduction tool used to test substances for traces of fentanyl and provides an indicator of how lethal the substance is before consuming it. Naloxone/Narcan quickly reverses an overdose by blocking the effects of opioids and can restore normal breathing within minutes in a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to an overdose. The most common form of Naloxone/Narcan comes as an easy-to-use nasal spray that allows bystanders to prevent a fatal overdose from occurring before emergency services personnel arrive.

Visit the #SIZZLE information booth at WeHo Pride to receive free Naloxone/Narcan from community partners. #SIZZLE is a free, low-key space that will feature several community organizations serving Los Angeles County. People visiting the space can learn about free and low-cost substance use recovery services and receive free naloxone/narcan, fentanyl test strips, condoms and other harm reduction materials. misdeeds.

City of West Hollywood Division of Social Services The City of West Hollywood's Social Services Division provides social services, health education, and information to the community to improve quality of life.

