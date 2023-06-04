Entertainment
Shark Tank India 3: Sony declares registrations open with a hilarious new promo
Shark Tank India has opened registration for Season 3. Along with the announcement comes a hilarious promo about the benefits of nepotism in business and how not everyone has it. Registrations are all open from June 3 exclusively on Sony LIV. Over the past two seasons, the Sharks have invested a staggering share 80 crores in 103 companies. (Also read: Shark Tank’s Vineeta Singh recalls moving to Mumbai with 10,000 salary at age 23)
The witty promo
The new promo takes place during an awards ceremony where a businessman is honored for his work. He counts the challenges he faced early in his career, which he started with thousands of rupees given to him by his father and uncles. Those around him were a little confused as to whether there was a self-taught quality to his success. A server at the event tells the camera that unlike the winner, not everyone receives money and funding from parents. For these people, Shark Tank is a good place to start.
The process
STEP 1: ONLINE APPLICATION
Download or update the Sony LIV app or login to Sonyliv.com to complete the Shark Tank India Season 3 registration form. Provide a captivating description of your business idea, highlighting its uniqueness and potential. You will move on to the next step if your idea catches the eye of the Shark Tank India team.
STEP 2: THE PITCH
You can upload your three minute video pitch to convince the Shark Tank India team why your business idea is worth their investment. Demonstrate what sets you apart and why you are on the verge of success.
STEP 3: THE HEARING
Those who pass the initial screening will face a rigorous audition process. Pitch your business idea to the Shark Tank India team, who will assess your potential and narrow down the candidates to the most promising. This audition is a crucial step towards realizing your aspirations in the world of entrepreneurship.
STAGE 4: SHARK TANK INDIA
Selected participants, known as Pitchers, will enter the Tank, facing the famous panel of Sharks. These experienced investors will evaluate, analyze and make offers based on your final presentation.
Sharks from the previous two seasons include Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, and Ghazal Alagh.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/shark-tank-india-3-registrations-open-new-promo-out-101685796140772.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
