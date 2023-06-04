Bollywood Stars Salman Khan, Jr. NTR, Sonu Sood, Vivek Agnihotri and More Express Their Sorrow Over Odisha Train Crash





Odisha Train Tragedy: On Friday night, India was the scene of a horrific train tragedy which drew condolences from around the world in large numbers. In a terrible sequence involving three trains, in the Balasore area of ​​Odisha, more than 230 people were murdered and more than 900 were injured. Three trains collided horrifically in succession in Balasore area of ​​Odisha during this horrific disaster. After hearing about the event, Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Kirron Kher, Sonu Sood, Vivek Agnihotri and others expressed their grief. Salman Khan tweeted: “Truly saddened to hear of the accident, may God rest the souls of the deceased, protect and give strength to the families of those injured in this unfortunate accident.” Really saddened to learn of the accident, May God rest the souls of the deceased, Protect and give strength to the families of those injured in this unfortunate accident. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023 Actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher said, “Saddened to learn of the disastrous train crash from Balasore to Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.” Saddened to learn of the disastrous train crash at Balasore in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. pic.twitter.com/eBbiggPx3p — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) June 3, 2023 Junior NTR tweeted, “Sincere condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragic train crash. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. .” Sincere condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. – Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 3, 2023 Sonu Sood tweeted a photo of the accident scene with a broken heart emoji. #OdishaTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/JS7p2y4nib — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 3, 2023 On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri asked who was responsible for the collision of three trains, as he offered his condolences. “Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved at this time and time? Who is responsible? Prayers for all families. Om shanti.” Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved in this age and time? Who is responsible ? Prayers for all families. Om shanti. https://t.co/6qa5AYufOV — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 3, 2023 After the event, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the scene of the accident and assessed the situation in one of the bloodiest incidents in the country. Following the submission of the Railway Safety Commissioner’s report, the reason for the train disaster in Odisha will be revealed. 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units, in addition to 1,200 staff, were working at the disaster site, according to Bhubaneswar officials. The Indian Army also stepped in to help with the rescue effort. Speaking to the media, Colonel SK Dutta said additional troops were arriving from Kolkata and the military had been actively involved in the rescue efforts since last night.

