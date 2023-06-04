Parents of baby injured in Hollywood Beach shooting attend peace march in West Palm Beach, Florida





The parents of the baby who was injured in the Hollywood Beach shooting on Memorial Day say their son is recovering. They wanted to be at the Inner City Innovators Peace Walk in West Palm Beach on Saturday because they think these types of events are an important step in hopefully preventing someone else's child from getting hurt. The parents both addressed the crowd at the event, holding their baby Omari, who has had a leg cast since the shooting. "We shouldn't have to live our lives in fear every day, but sadly we do, so on behalf of my family, on behalf of omari, to all the victims, our prayers and hearts go out to you," said Joshua Engel, Omari's father. "This should never be normalized in our country and there needs to be a change," said Barbara Engel, Omari's mother. Omaris' parents say that while gun laws won't change overnight, they hope lawmakers will hear their message at Saturday's peace march and work to put laws in place that make a difference. Barbara Engel told WPBF 25 News why participating in the peace march was important to them. "It's not an easy thing to do so soon after going through such a traumatic event, but we felt compelled to do it because we were so lucky to be here today and our outcome could have be very different and some of the outcomes of those victims were different. It can happen to someone tomorrow and be much worse," Barbara Engel said. Organizers of the march, which kicked off at Heart and Soul Park on Saturday morning, say the event was aimed at raising awareness of gun violence that plagues the most deprived communities. The event featured speakers discussing the importance to end gun violence, as well as food, music and activities for children. "We want to do everything we can to protect our children before it's too late. We want to be proactive, not reactive when it comes to gun violence," said Ricky Aiken, Founder and Executive Director of Inner City Innovators. Omaris' mother hopes walks like these will help put an end to tragic stories of gun violence. "The reality is that if we don't come together as parents in the community and make changes to protect our children, it could happen to you tomorrow. We were just biking on the beach. It's a nice neighborhood, Hollywood Beach – We've been there 1,000 times and it should never happen and there are things we can do to better protect our communities," Barbara Engel said. Organizers say they plan peace marches every summer.

