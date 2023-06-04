Entertainment
» Schenectady Pride Celebration offers information, food and entertainment
The 11th annual Schenectady Pride was in full swing Saturday at Gateway Plaza. The event is run entirely by volunteers and this year was the first year the event was co-chaired by Audrey Carlton and Sonia Sandoval, both Union College faculty members.
The afternoon consisted of a variety of vendors and community organizations coming together to share information, food and art along with multiple stage performances.
Vendors at the time ranged from local craftsmen venturing into their very first market to booming businesses beloved in the capital region.
Erin Harrington of Queer Snail Studio has been to Pride before, but only as a guest. This year was the first time he sold his art at the celebration.
I’ve been posting my art on Instagram for a while and now I’m watching it materialize,” Harrington said. I watch myself selling these things to other queer people and making them smile. It’s so awesome that I love it.
Café Euphoria is a worker co-op in Troy and identifies as owned by trans and gender non-conforming people.
Kate Curry is a member owner of the cafe and has participated in Pride as a guest and vendor.
It is a place of visibility. said Curry. We were happy to be visible among so many other stores and to get to know other store owners and bond in our community that way.
In addition to the suppliers, several community organizations had booths during the event.
Capital Area Pride Bowlers, an LGBTQ+ bowling league, was there to recruit new members. The team plays at the Sportsmans Bowl at 6 p.m. Sunday night.
Free Mom Hugs is a national non-profit organization that empowers volunteers to act as mother figures for those in need.
My daughter is bi, said Penny Blaisdell. I do it because that’s what I want her to have if needed.
The moms were at Pride to spread the word about their organization, which does more than just embrace those in need of a little motherly love, like help with college applications.
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York was on hand to raise awareness of its LGBTQ+ services.
It makes perfect sense that we’re doing this at a Pride event, said Elle Bemis, LGBTQ+ Patient Navigator.
The event featured an array of performers, from singers to drag queens.
As a choir of all voices, it’s really important to come to all pockets of the community and not just Albany, said Capital Pride Singers President Georgie Stevens.
The singers will give free concertsJune 10 And 15 in Albany and Troy respectively.
The drag show featured Carmie Hope, Frieda Munchon, Opal Essence, Paris LuRux, Regina Sapphire and Zarria Aurora Davenport. The show was hosted by fellow drag queens MorGlamazon and CiCi LaRue. It was the second-year pairs that were involved. Last year, LaRue hosted and MorGlamazon performed.
It’s always a good atmosphere, patronage is so much fun. I’m thrilled to be here, said MorGlamazon.
Other artists of the day were DJ RVMBA, The Wreckless Duo, DJ Lovely Candela and the cast of the Capital District Arts Initiatives production of Hire.
The event was a hit with all types of attendees. Groups of young perched on patches of grass were flanked by families chasing their young.
I always want to make sure my daughter knows I love her, no matter who she is,said Sabra Bartz. She is 14 months old and this is her second Pride.
The crowd was full of festively dressed people, from flags carried as capes to princess costumes.
Amanda Sternklar, who uses the pronoun they, wore a hand-crocheted rainbow sweater they had made especially for Pride. Sternklar started crocheting largely to make gender-affirming clothes for their friends.
Bishop Tony Green of Saint John of God The Catholic Apostolic Church was there to talk about the mission of the Church.
Were very progressive and very inclusive of gay, lesbian and transgender people, Green said. We just want to spread the word that were here to people. If someone is gay, lesbian or trans and is looking for a spiritual home, we are here.
Carlton and Sandoval stepped up after Schenectady Pride founder Chad Putnam left the area. Both had participated in the event before and decided to carry on the tradition.
It was difficult to fit everything in three hours. We’ll have to think about extending the time next year, Carlton said, looking around the event. We just really wanted to create a positive inclusive space for people in a world that right now isn’t so positive.
GAZETTE COVER
Make sure you have access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscription page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Email Newsletter, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County
|
Sources
2/ https://dailygazette.com/2023/06/03/schenectady-pride-celebration-offers-info-food-and-entertainment/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- » Schenectady Pride Celebration offers information, food and entertainment
- Registration open for city of Reno Senior Games
- Baton Rouge Regional: LSU vs. Oregon State postponed to Sunday
- The first measles case in years has been reported in Montgomery County, Maryland.
- Qin Gang meets with Tesla CEO Elon Musk
- Boris could lose Covid inquiry funding if he ‘undermines’ ministers | UK News
- Look what Taylor made us do
- Parents of baby injured in Hollywood Beach shooting attend peace march in West Palm Beach, Florida
- Ex-Sharks Prospect Gaudreau talks about reintroducing draft
- Expert: Why Kim Jong Un’s daughter is taking a more public role
- Indian train crash: More than 260 dead after Odisha collision – BBC News
- Comforting Each Other Through Alzheimer’s | Life