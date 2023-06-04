» Schenectady Pride Celebration offers information, food and entertainment

The 11th annual Schenectady Pride was in full swing Saturday at Gateway Plaza. The event is run entirely by volunteers and this year was the first year the event was co-chaired by Audrey Carlton and Sonia Sandoval, both Union College faculty members.

The afternoon consisted of a variety of vendors and community organizations coming together to share information, food and art along with multiple stage performances.

Vendors at the time ranged from local craftsmen venturing into their very first market to booming businesses beloved in the capital region.

Erin Harrington of Queer Snail Studio has been to Pride before, but only as a guest. This year was the first time he sold his art at the celebration.

I’ve been posting my art on Instagram for a while and now I’m watching it materialize,” Harrington said. I watch myself selling these things to other queer people and making them smile. It’s so awesome that I love it.

Café Euphoria is a worker co-op in Troy and identifies as owned by trans and gender non-conforming people.

Kate Curry is a member owner of the cafe and has participated in Pride as a guest and vendor.

It is a place of visibility. said Curry. We were happy to be visible among so many other stores and to get to know other store owners and bond in our community that way.

In addition to the suppliers, several community organizations had booths during the event.

Capital Area Pride Bowlers, an LGBTQ+ bowling league, was there to recruit new members. The team plays at the Sportsmans Bowl at 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Free Mom Hugs is a national non-profit organization that empowers volunteers to act as mother figures for those in need.

My daughter is bi, said Penny Blaisdell. I do it because that’s what I want her to have if needed.

The moms were at Pride to spread the word about their organization, which does more than just embrace those in need of a little motherly love, like help with college applications.

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York was on hand to raise awareness of its LGBTQ+ services.

It makes perfect sense that we’re doing this at a Pride event, said Elle Bemis, LGBTQ+ Patient Navigator.

The event featured an array of performers, from singers to drag queens.

As a choir of all voices, it’s really important to come to all pockets of the community and not just Albany, said Capital Pride Singers President Georgie Stevens.

The singers will give free concertsJune 10 And 15 in Albany and Troy respectively.

The drag show featured Carmie Hope, Frieda Munchon, Opal Essence, Paris LuRux, Regina Sapphire and Zarria Aurora Davenport. The show was hosted by fellow drag queens MorGlamazon and CiCi LaRue. It was the second-year pairs that were involved. Last year, LaRue hosted and MorGlamazon performed.

It’s always a good atmosphere, patronage is so much fun. I’m thrilled to be here, said MorGlamazon.

Other artists of the day were DJ RVMBA, The Wreckless Duo, DJ Lovely Candela and the cast of the Capital District Arts Initiatives production of Hire.

The event was a hit with all types of attendees. Groups of young perched on patches of grass were flanked by families chasing their young.

I always want to make sure my daughter knows I love her, no matter who she is,said Sabra Bartz. She is 14 months old and this is her second Pride.

The crowd was full of festively dressed people, from flags carried as capes to princess costumes.

Amanda Sternklar, who uses the pronoun they, wore a hand-crocheted rainbow sweater they had made especially for Pride. Sternklar started crocheting largely to make gender-affirming clothes for their friends.

Bishop Tony Green of Saint John of God The Catholic Apostolic Church was there to talk about the mission of the Church.

Were very progressive and very inclusive of gay, lesbian and transgender people, Green said. We just want to spread the word that were here to people. If someone is gay, lesbian or trans and is looking for a spiritual home, we are here.

Carlton and Sandoval stepped up after Schenectady Pride founder Chad Putnam left the area. Both had participated in the event before and decided to carry on the tradition.

It was difficult to fit everything in three hours. We’ll have to think about extending the time next year, Carlton said, looking around the event. We just really wanted to create a positive inclusive space for people in a world that right now isn’t so positive.

