5 New Bollywood Mercedes Maybach S-Class Sedans





Bollywood shares a deep and long relationship with ostentatious automobiles and we have compiled the celebrities who own the chic Mercedes Maybach S-Class. Here are the top 5 Bollywood stars who own a version of the iconic Mercedes Maybach S-Class sedan. In fact, most of these celebrities only recently purchased their respective sedans. Bollywood is one of the biggest industries on the planet. As a result, actors earn exorbitant salaries leading to lavish lifestyles. No wonder most of them decide to splurge generously on posh automobiles. It gives us the opportunity to peek into the garages of our beloved stars. Here are the details. You might also like: Kriti Sanon Seen in Rs 3 Cr Mercedes Maybach GLS600 5 Mercedes Maybach S-Class in Bollywood Celebrity Car Sidharth Malhotra Mercedes Maybach S580 Gauri Khan Mercedes Maybach S580 Shahid Kapoor Mercedes Maybach S580 Madhouri said Mercedes-Maybach S500 Kiara Advani Mercedes Maybach S580 Mercedes Maybach S-Class in Bollywood You might also like: Anushka Sharma seen in her autobiography Rs 3.43 Crore Range Rover Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra with his Mercedes Maybach S580 The first celebrity on this list is Sidharth Malhotra. He has been spotted in this opulent sedan on several occasions. It must be the most exotic and luxurious car in his garage. His other vehicles include the Mercedes-Benz ML 350 4MATIC, Range Rover SUV, and Harley Davidson motorcycle, among others. It is clear that he likes imposing automobiles. You might also like: Sonam Kapoor seen in his autobiography Rs 3.43 Crore Range Rover Gauri Khan Gauri Khan in Mercedes Maybach S580 Gauri Khan is a successful producer, fashion designer, interior designer and entrepreneur. Of course, she is best known for being the better half of Bollywood legend, Shah Rukh Khan. She has been spotted in public several times in her ostentatious Mercedes Maybach S580. On top of that, it also has the regular S-Class. You might also like: Rakul Preet Singh seen in Mercedes Maybach S500 VIDEO Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor in Mercedes Maybach S580 The next top celebrity on this list is Shahid Kapoor. In this image, he is seen getting into his Mercedes Maybach S580 with his wife Mira Kapoor. They were returning from BKC Bandra in Mumbai. The duo have been using their ultra-exotic commute to get to events and other public gatherings for some time now. Shahid is also a fan of motorcycles and also owns a Ducati Scrambler. You might also like: Rohit Shetty seen in his Rs 3.5 Crore Lamborghini Urus Madhouri said Madhuri Dixit with his Mercedes Maybach S500 The veteran actress also owns tons of supercars, including the Mercedes Maybach S500. Note that this is the last generation model which is now discontinued in our market. Besides this luxury sedan, it has been frequently seen in cars like the Toyota Innova Crysta which has been modified by DC2, Porsche 911, Ferrari 296 GTB, Audi e-tron and more. You might also like: Mrunal Thakur seen in his Mercedes-Benz S450 Rs 1.8 Crore Kiara Advani Kiara Advani in Mercedes Maybach S580 Last but not least, Kiara Advani is the latest addition to this list of prominent celebrities owning the Mercedes Maybach S-Class. of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission that powers all four wheels via Merc’s 4MATIC technology. This propels the large sedan to achieve a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 4.8 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250 km/h. Prices start at a whopping Rs 2.69 Crore, ex-showroom. You might also like: Akash Ambani seen driving his Rs 7.9 Crore Ferrari SF90 in Mumbai

