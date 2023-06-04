Entertainment
Elliot Page says the actor warned him: ‘I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you’re not gay’
Elliot Page says a famous actor threatened to rape him to convince him he wasn’t gay.
THE Creation star, who is one of Hollywood’s most famous transgender artists, details the encounter in his next memoir, Pageboy.
According to Elliot, the incident happened at a birthday party in Los Angeles in 2014 after the Oscar nominee came out as gay before its subsequent transition in 2020.
You are not gay. There is no such thing. You’re just afraid of men, he recalls in a chapter entitled Famous Asshole At Party, excerpts from which were published by People magazine.
Elliot writes as the threat has become more direct: I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you’re not gay.
When the two actors met at the gym a few days later, the unidentified actor claimed he had no problem with homosexuals. Elliot who told him, I think you might notice in People magazine that he’s endured other remarks like this many times before.
I’ve had a version of this many times in my life, he told the magazine.
A lot of queer And trans people take care of it constantly. Those moments that we often don’t talk about or were supposed to not talk about, when in reality it’s very awful.
Elliot added that he deliberately decided not to name the celebrity in question, but many people at the party testified to what he said.
THE Juno The star pointedly noted that the man will hear about his inclusion in the book, however, and know it’s him.
The real reason he’s sharing this moment with the world, however, is seemingly selfless.
I put this story in my book because it’s about highlighting the reality, the shit we face and what’s constantly being thrown at us, especially in predominantly cis and heterosexual environments, a Elliot told People.
He added that harassment like this isn’t always overt and subtle jokes about gay or transgender people were commonplace.
Elliot also said the very powerful people who choose the stories told and create the content need to be held accountable.
In his book, Elliot goes on to reveal that he fell in love with Kate Mara in 2014, after coming out as gay.
He writes that Kate’s boyfriend at the time, Max Minghellaargued that Kate is exploring her own feelings for Elliot and that Kate has admitted she is in love with two people.
elliot says Catherine Kener, Alia Shawkat And Kristen Wiig lovingly helped him navigate his journey. However, he’s much more comfortable in his own skin these days and opened up about his trans joy and euphoria to People.
Today I definitely feel something I never thought I would feel, he told the outlet. I think it mostly manifests in how I feel present. The kind of ease and the ability to exist. There have been times in my life when I really felt like I wasn’t so lucky.
Pageboy hits bookstores on June 6.
Help and support:
- The Gender Trust supports anyone affected by gender identity | 01527 894 838
- Sirens offers information, support, friendship and shared experiences for young people with gender identity issues | 0208 1234819
- LGBT Youth Scotland is the largest youth and community organization for LGBT people in Scotland. Text 07786 202 370
- visits provides information for trans people, their families and the professionals who care for them | 01372 801554
- Depend provides support, advice and information to anyone who knows or is linked to a transgender person in the UK
