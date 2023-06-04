A VR pirate adventure with a Hollywood star announced







Image: Singer Studios The article can only be viewed with JavaScript enabled. Please enable JavaScript in your browser and reload the page. A popular Hollywood actress will be part of a new pirate franchise that will also get a VR spin-off. American Hollywood actress Lucy Liu, known from Kill Bill, Charlie’s Angels, Shazam! Fury of the Gods or Elementary, will soon be heard in a VR game. The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend will be part of a larger multimedia franchise. Liu will voice the lead character and serve as executive producer. In addition to the VR spin-off, The Pirate Queen will also be released as a podcast, graphic novel, and TV series. Become the pirate queen of virtual reality The Pirate Queen is the forgotten story of Cheng Shih, a woman from 19th century China who became one of the most powerful pirates in history, describes production studio Singer Studios. After the sudden death of the leader of her fleet, widow Cheng Shih fights for her status and her life. Players take on the role of Cheng in first person, solving puzzles and outwitting enemies to eventually achieve the rank of Pirate Queen. Singer Studios produces The Pirate Queen franchise with Seesaw Films, a Chinese film studio. An early trailer shows impressions of sneaking through a pirate ship as Cheng Shih. The pirate adventure is coming to SteamVR and Meta Quest The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend has been announced for SteamVR and Meta Quest 2 for early 2024. This means that the VR game will also be playable on Meta Quest 3, which will be released later this year. The successor to the Quest 2 mobile VR headset is fully backward compatible and was surprisingly announced via an Instagram post on Mark Zuckerberg’s channel during the Meta Gaming Showcase 2023. Buy Quest 2, Quest Pro and corrective lenses You can read all about Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro in the linked reviews. VR Optician’s corrective lenses make your glasses obsolete. You can get them with a 5% discount using the link below. Quest 2 Quest 2 128 GB (FR) Quest 2 128 GB (computing) Quest 2 128GB (UK) Quest 2128GB (US) Quest 2 256 GB (FR) Quest 2256 GB (computing) Quest 2256GB (UK) Quest 2256 GB (US)

Visit the store Quest Accessories Quest 2 Elite Wristband (EN) Quest 2 Elite Strap (IT) Quest 2 Elite Strap (UK) Quest 2 Elite Wristband (US) Quest 2 Elite Strap + Battery (FR) Quest 2 Elite Strap + Battery (IT) Quest 2 Elite Strap + Battery (UK) Quest 2 Elite Strap + Battery (US) Quest Touch Pro Controllers (EN) Quest Touch Pro Controllers (UK) Quest Touch Pro Controllers (US)

Visit the store Pro Quest Quest Pro 256 GB (FR) Quest Pro 256GB (UK) Quest Pro 256 GB (US)

Visit the store VR Optician Corrective lens insertions

Visit the store Note: Links to online stores in articles may be so-called affiliate links. If you buy through this link, MIXED receives a commission from the supplier. For you, the price does not change.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mixed-news.com/en/vr-pirate-adventure-with-hollywood-star-announced/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos