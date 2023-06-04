Dulquer Salmaan, Mollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood, Bollywood hero buys Mercedes Maybach GLS600 SUV





carzindagi office, April 28, 2023, 01:30 IST Mercedes Maybach GLS600, an exotic car with exquisite styling and exhilarating performance is now in the possession of the Mammootys family. Both father and son are known for their scintillating performances on the big screen in South India. The world knows very little about their endless love for expensive sports and collectible cars. This family’s exuberant car collection is remarkable as each car is numbered with 0369 at the end. Mercedes has handcrafted this phenomenal product with no second competitor in the Indian car market. The price of the car is over INR 2.92 – 3.00 crores (Ex-showroom). Befitting their on-screen performances, this finest masterpiece deserves to be owned by a family like Mammootys. Needless to say, the first family to have a black version of this SUV in South India is Megastar Chiranjeevis. Yes, Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan, who co-starred in recently Oscar-winning director SS Rajamouli RRR, drove him straight to his garage without hesitation. Dulquer Salmaans’ purchase of this SUV is the start of a few others who might look at it again. The top-of-the-range GLS600 from German manufacturer Mercedes proves to be one of a kind internationally. Expressive looks and state-of-the-art design principles make this SUV an extraordinary vehicle and a true mark of luxury. Interiors Mercedes Maybach GLS600 Spacious interiors that offer seemingly endless space for you and your family again positively affirm its luxury and sometimes merge with a home. Interiors Mercedes Maybach GLS600 The GLS600 offers comprehensive protection and incorporates countless safety features, some of which are being introduced to the automotive market for the first time. The basic engine of all variants of the GLS600 is a powerful 3982 cc V8 biturbo with EQ Boost. The vehicle comes with a 9-speed transmission that develops 557 hp at 6,000-6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 730 Nm at 2,500-4,500 rpm. Zero to 100 km/h is achieved in just 4.9 seconds and a frightening top speed of 250 km/h. It is also available in different types of color variants. Mercedes Maybach GLS600 color variant It would be great to see Salmaan in a Mercedes on Indian roads. The SUV characteristics of this giant overcome all obstacles effortlessly, providing a comfortable and durable ride on the go. Dulquer Salmaan is known for producing some of the best performances of his career in Bangalore, Charlie, O kadhal kanmani, Mahanati, Kurup and the recent blockbuster Seetharamam. Dulquer Salmaan was also seen in the Bollywood movie “The Zoya factor” In the upcoming news feed, we will definitely give you an overview of Mammootys Garage and introduce you to unique car inventory information. Stay tuned for the latest car and lifestyle news with Carzindagi.com. #Mercedes #MercedesMaybachGLS600 #MaybachGLS600 #Maybach #GLS600 #mileage #performance #Fuel economy #security #DulquerSalman #Dulquer #Mammooty #Seetharamam #Bangaloredays #Charlie #Okadhalkanmani #Mahanati #dry #Megastar #Chiranjeevi #RRR #Ramcharan #SSRajamouli Image source: Mercedes Maybach, OEM

