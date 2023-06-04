Every Fast & Furious Actor Who Left The Franchise (And Which Ones Returned)

Despite the franchise’s emphasis on family and friendship, there are several players in the Fast and Furious saga who have abandoned their characters in the past due to a wide variety of disputes and arguments. Although many of these actors eventually reprized their roles and returned to the franchise, several departures caused serious story upheavals that the directors and writers worked hard to fit into the long history of Dom Toretto and his crew.





There’s been a lot of behind-the-scenes drama in x fast, and even in the films that preceded it, which is why many actors have walked away from the franchise over the years. It’s no secret that lead actor Vin Diesel highly values ​​his creative control over the films, which has led to several disagreements with his co-stars over both narrative decisions and working conditions on the set. plateau. There were also several financial and professional disputes that eventually led to the actors stepping down throughout the series. However, as the franchise continues to grow and develop, there have been many occasions where the franchise’s producers have managed to persuade actors to return for a few movies or so.

RELATED: Fast 11: Release Date, Cast, Story & Everything We Know About The Fast & Furious Movie

VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

1 wine Diesel

Despite being the protagonist of the franchise, there was a time when Vin Diesel was not meant to return to his iconic role as Dominic Toretto. After the success of The fast and the furious, the main actor apparently didn’t understand the purpose of the sequels, saying they would never replicate the grandeur of that first film. Talk to #Legendthe actor claimed: “Sequels had gotten such a bad rap and I had started to consider that first Fast and Furious a classic. […] if we sequalized it like the studios did at the time, I would ruin the chances of this first one becoming a classic.

It is for this reason that Vin Diesel was not present either in 2 Fast 2 Furious Or Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift. It wasn’t until the actor asked himself an important question that he finally returned to his iconic role: “Why wouldn’t I be the producer? Why not supervise the work, write and create what I want for this film? » After negotiating a deal with Universal Studios, the character of Dom Toretto returned for the fourth episode, and the rest is history. It’s hard to imagine what Fast and Furious the franchise would look like without Vin Diesel’s contribution, but it would certainly be very different.

2 eva mendes

Eva Mendes only appeared at the second Fast and Furious film, but her character quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her budding romance with Paul Walker’s protagonist, Brian O’Conner. While she appeared once more in the post-credits of Fast Five, informing Hobbs of the hijacking of a military convoy in Berlin, the character was conspicuously absent from all other sequels. The truth behind what happened to Monica Fuentes is simple – Mendes retired from acting almost entirely.

Since he starred in Ryan Gosling lost river as of 2014, Mendes did not appear in any films. The actor revealed in Oprah Magazine that she was retiring from the industry in order to spend more time with her children and focus on parenthood for a while. This makes it very unlikely that Fuentes will return to the Fast and Furious saga, but if Mendes ever decides to return, his character would be more than welcome in the story.

3 Jason Statham

Although Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw was quickly received as an exciting addition to the Fast and Furious franchise when it debuted in Furious 7the actor was forced to take a step back from the main saga for the ninth installment in 2021. This came as a huge surprise to many fans, especially since he got a lot of screen time in The fate of the furious and looked like he was going to become another main addition to the cast.

However, as the official story goes, Statham was simply too busy filming Hobbs & Shaw make an appearance in F9. There was a lot of behind-the-scenes drama surrounding these two films, especially when it came to the rivalry between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, but Statham has often declared his enthusiasm and enjoyment for the franchise – and even returned as Deckard Shaw in x fast. It seems Statham’s absence was only temporary, but it’s still unclear if Shaw’s future lies in the main saga or its spin-off films.

4 Sung Kang

Sung Kang first appeared in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, where he played another talented runner named Han Lue. He was undeniably the most notable cast member of this film, and his character continued to appear throughout the franchise until his death in Furious 7. Although his exit was mostly a narrative decision, Kang seemed to be done with the franchise for good – until his surprise return in F9.

Han’s carefree attitude and cool demeanor quickly made him a fan-favorite character over the years, and fans were demanding justice for his death afterward. Furious 7. As such, Kang decided to make his comeback in the most unexpected way possible. Talk to people magazineKang admitted, “fans felt like there was some kind of closure that wasn’t given to them and there was this injustice… so [director Justin Lin] understood and he called me.

5 Dwayne Johnson

Although Vin Diesel and The Rock’s feud is seemingly over, the two actors’ conflicting views on the franchise have caused a lot of tension following the latter’s introduction in Fast Five, where Johnson plays the character of Luke Hobbs, an FBI agent who is initially tasked with bringing down Dom Toretto but eventually becomes a close ally of the team. Hobbs continued to appear in the next three sequels, but over the years his behind-the-scenes conflict with Vin Diesel caused him to retire from the franchise.

The pair appeared to be strongly at odds over what the Fast and Furious the franchise should look like, with Johnson condemning the way Vin Diesel demanded complete creative control of the movies. Their feud began with a since-deleted Instagram post from Johnson that accused some “male co-stars” to not “behave like standing men and real professionals“, with the suggestion that he didn’t need to act in certain scenes to display his anger towards Vin Diesel (via American review). Although Johnson left the franchise and refused to appear in F9the couple appear to have eased tensions and reached an agreement to return further Fast and Furious suites.