Bollywood News: Hrithik Roshan stands with Shah Rukh Khan against discrimination and labels





Bollywood News:Shah Rukh Khan has often found himself embroiled in controversy due to statements he has made on various occasions. One such incident occurred in 2015 when SRK called the country “extremely intolerant” and claimed he was being targeted because of his Muslim identity. The remarks sparked widespread outrage on social media, with calls for a boycott of his films. It should be noted that during the same year, several prominent Bollywood actors returned their national awards as a protest against the growing intolerance in the country. However, Hrithik Roshan has become a superstar supporter, offering his support amid the controversy. Amid much controversy, Shah Rukh Khan made a public statement acknowledging the existence of intolerance, saying: “There is intolerance, there is extreme intolerance, there is, I think, intolerance growing.” However, his remark faced serious backlash, angering his fans and causing widespread discontent. In a recent video surfaced from an event, Hrithik Roshan was confronted with a question about Shah Rukh Khan’s controversial remarks. To everyone’s surprise, Hrithik responded with a concise but punchy response, stating, “I support everyone. I am a good guy. The clip, shared by a Reddit user, quickly caught the eye. Bollywood News: Urvashi Rautela Opulent Rs 190 Crore Bungalow Neighbors Yash Chopras House A Redditor, expressing his thoughts on the video, suggested, “With that very attitude, you should consider playing a villain. Play as a con artist or fraudster in a heart-pounding drama, bro. It will be amazing, I tell you. Set a subtle Dunkirk-like soundtrack in the background. It will create a feeling of dread, a feeling of dread. When hrithik was asked about the srk controversy in 2015

by u/Grocery_Extreme In BollyBlindsNGOssip Bollywood News: Urvashi Rautela Opulent Rs 190 Crore Bungalow Neighbors Yash Chopras House Reddit users praise Hrithik Roshan’s gracious handling of reporter’s provocation Another Reddit user commented, expressing frustration with the reporter’s approach, “These reporters with no intelligence can be incredibly annoying! She was clearly trying to spark a new controversy out of an existing controversy. Hrithik handled the situation admirably. By the way, it’s strange to think that what was feared at the time during this incident has now intensified during Pathaan promotions. These are truly troubling times. A third user shared their sentiment, saying, “There is a certain quality about him that just makes me really want the best for him. He comes across as a really nice person. Shiv Sena supports Bollywood King SRK Following the eruption of the controversy, Shiv Sena voiced his support for Shah Rukh Khan, emphasizing that he should not be singled out because of his Muslim identity. Sanjay Raut, speaking to PTI, said: “This country is tolerant, just like Muslims. Shah Rukh Khan should not be targeted solely because of his religious affiliation. Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar precisely because this country is tolerant and has never judged on the basis of religion. Bollywood News: Suhana Khan expressed affection on Ananyas Post He then expressed his opinion saying, “Firstly, Shah Rukh Khan should not have engaged in the tolerance debate. Second, among those who returned their rewards, the number of Muslims is negligible. Moreover, Shah Rukh spoke about the issue quite late. Click here for the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, South Film Industry, Bhojpuri and the TV world Click here to join theFacebook page,Twitter,Youtubepage andinstagramof the Bollywood mascot!

