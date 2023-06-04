Actor Jefferson Machado found dead, buried under concrete in his garden





Jefferson Machado, a South American soap opera star who went missing in January, has been found dead in Brazil, according to reports. In Campo Grande, Brazil, a 44-year-old man was found buried in a trunk and covered in concrete in the backyard of a house on Monday, as reported by the Rio de Janeiro media outlet. R7 earlier this week, by Toofab. Jairo Magalhães, the attorney for the Machado family, announced Machado’s passing via a statement posted on Facebook. “It is with regret that I share the sad news of the passing of actor Jeff Machado, whose body was found with signs of strangulation,” Magalhães said. “This discovery confronts us with the cruelty present in our society, motivating us to seek truth and justice in the face of such impactful cases.” “Preliminary information indicates that the body of the actor was found in a chest, buried in a hole of considerable depth. This situation deeply saddens us and makes us outraged by the suffering experienced by Jeff,” he said. he adds. Magalhães then explained that his “commitment as a lawyer is to tirelessly seek truth and justice” and his “responsibility to ensure that all those involved in this brutal crime are held accountable and punished, and that the family Jeff finds the support she needs to get through this very painful time.” In Magalhes’ conversation with R7, he was able to provide additional information about the condition of Machado’s body to elaborate on his condition. Regarding what were described as “strangulation signs” found on Machado’s body, Magalhães explained that Machado had a “line” on his neck, which led him to say that it represented strangulation. According to the Machado family attorney, the 44-year-old actor’s body was found with signs of strangulation. (via @toofab)https://t.co/9yvQjJehML — TMZ (@TMZ) May 27, 2023 The lawyer added: “He had his arms tied behind his head and buried in a trunk which looks a lot like those in his own house.” Magalhães also confirmed R7 that the house where Machado’s body was discovered was rented by one of his friends, and the unidentified friend is currently under investigation by police, according to the outlet. Machado, who starred in the Brazilian telenovela, Reiswas reported missing on January 27, according to R7, who reported that his family was unaware of his disappearance until a non-governmental organization told them that his eight dogs had been abandoned at his home in Rio de Janeiro. He regularly posts pictures of dogs on his Instagram account. Family members reportedly received correspondence from someone impersonating the actor in the following months. The alleged impersonator sent texts filled with grammatical errors from his phone. Machado’s mother, Maria das Dores, 73, said the error-ridden text message was unusual for her son. Her suspicions were raised when the impersonator refused to take the line with her, instead offering her the excuse that the phone had fallen in the toilet. After discovering that the actor’s cloud password had been changed and his cell phone tracking had been disabled, Machado’s family reported him missing. Maria told local media that she last spoke to her son on January 29.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://popculture.com/tv-shows/news/actor-jefferson-machado-found-dead-buried-under-concrete-backyard/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos