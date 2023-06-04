Elliot Page reveals he had a secret relationship with Kate Mara

Accompanied by a new interview with Elliot Page, People published new excerpts from the forthcoming memoirs of trans actors, EdgeFriday in which Page reveals he had a secret romantic relationship with actress Kate Mara.

Mara was the first person I fell for after my heart was broken. The page writes.

Page and Mara reunited while the first was filming X-Men: Days of Future Past; Mara was also dating actor Max Minghella, who encouraged Mara to embrace her feelings for Page, page says People.

It was right after I came out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak, Page said. Peopleadding that Mara told her at the time, I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can.

Initial page came out gay in 2014, before coming out as trans years later. In another excerpt, he recounts being harassed by an anonymous A-list actor at a party months after his release, who told PageI’m going to fuck you to make you realize you’re not gay.

I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, pretty much sums up a certain dynamic that I constantly found myself in, falling in love with people that I think a lot of us do that and that are not fully available, Page continue to People, adding that Mara has read his memoirs. And the kind of security in that and the ups and downs and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.

After Page revealed his trans identity in 2020, he wrote on Instagram: I love being trans. And I like that I’m queer. And the more I stand close to myself and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I blossom.