Dimple Kapadia: “I’m super as an actor”





veteran actor Kapadia Dimple says she is so passionate about her craft that she drives herself “crazy” and neglects her health when she gets engrossed in work.

The actor is known for headlining Bollywood classics Bobby, Saagar, Rudali, Ram Lakhan, Gardish, Dil Chahta Hai and contemporary hits such as Finding Fanny, Dabangg, Tenet and Pathan. At 65, Dimple Kapadia says acting continues to be the most important aspect of his life. I’m like a cravings maniac… I forget my sleep, my food and I’m hyper 24/7. I make myself sick with worry. I’m crazy. I don’t like it about me, but it’s me. I can not help it. Maybe it works for me, the award-winning actor told National PTI in an email interview. In 2023, Kapadia has had three releases so far, two hit movies Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar, and the Disney Plus Hotstar Saas series, Bahu aur Flamingo. The actor said it wasn’t a conscious decision to have back-to-back releases this year. I (have) never planned anything in my life. I don’t need it because the divine plan is much bigger than I can imagine… It’s fate. It is God’s grace and will, Kapadia said. In her latest Saas series, Bahu aur Flamingo, Dimple Kapadia plays Savitri aka Rani Ba, the matriarch, who runs a drug cartel from some random town in northern India, along with her daughters-in-law, Bijli (Isha Talwar ) and Kajal. (Angira Dhar) and her daughter Shanta (Radhika Madan). The eight-part crime drama series is created and directed by Homi Adajania, best known for Being Cyrus and Cocktail. The lead actress said she really enjoyed playing the fiery and powerful Savitri. I loved the part. I enjoyed it a lot, except when I was doing the action, she added. The show, which was released on May 5, also features Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

