Urvashi Rautela Says Bollywood Failed Parveen Babi. Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela is reportedly preparing to start filming for her next, which is a biopic about late actor Parveen Babi. The actor took to Instagram to share a brief note in which she said “Bollywood failed Parveen Babi.” (Also Read: Urvashi Rautelas Claims To Star In Parveen Babi’s Biopic Is Fake News?) Urvashi Rautela talked about his film on Parveen Babi.

Urvashi’s Instagram post

Urvashi, who previously claimed she was at the Cannes Film Festival for the photocall launch of her film about Parveen Babi, has now taken to Instagram to share an update on the project. She shared a short clip on Instagram showing the first page of the film’s script, which also bore the name of the film’s director. It showed that the yet untitled biopic is directed by Wasim S Khan and written by Dhiraj Mishra. Urvashi captioned the post, saying, “Bollywood failed #ParveenBabi but I will make you proud #PB~UR Om Namah Shivay. Trust the magic of new beginnings.”

Post reactions

Urvashi’s post received many reactions, as fans enthusiastically commented on the biopic. One comment read, “Thank you for making the Parveen Babi movie.” Another fan said: “We can’t contain our excitement to see you on the big screen as Parveen Babi, bringing her story to life in the most captivating way. This is bound to be one of your best movies yet. day!” Many also reacted with red heart emoticons. One Instagram user said, “First actress to come out and support Parveen Babi!”

Sources question the biopic

Urvashi recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, where her claim that she attended the festival for the photocall launch of her film about Parveen Babi shocked many. A source told Hindustan Times: “So Urvashi was there all alone, there was no producer, writer, director. So what is this photocall launch? It shows how much truth there is in her claim She didn’t even reveal the names of the She could have said she wants to do it or thinks about doing it, but claiming it’s done without the name of the team is certainly not believable.

Parveen Babi is known for her performances in films such as Deewar (1975), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Suhaag (1979). She died in 2005 from multiple organ failure.

Urvashi was last seen in Inspector Avinash, which also starred Randeep Hooda, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, and Freddy Daruwala. The show was released on Jio Cinemas on May 18.