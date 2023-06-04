Aaron Judge slams the fence to catch the Dodgers





LOS ANGELES — The stars always shine brightest here in Hollywood, and the reviews for Aaron Judge’s latest blockbuster are in: It’s a smash hit.

Judge made one of the most splendid catches of his career in the eighth inning of Saturday’s Yankees 6-3 victory over the Dodgers, running at full speed to steal an extra hit from JD Martinez before s smash through the right field bullpen gate at Dodger Stadium.

I think the fence made the most of it, the judge said. Luckily, it was that part of the wall where he had something to lose. I think it saved me quite a bit. If it was a solid wall, that might be a different story.

An instant addition to the judges’ highlight reel, the play occurred with Michael King on the mound and Max Muncy at first base. King left a 2-2 lead that Martinez sliced ​​the opposite way, sending the reigning American League MVP digging hard toward the warning lane.

The 6ft 7in judge raised his hand to glove the ball for a moment before slamming face down into a chain link fence, causing the gate to rattle as he stumbles inside. According to Statcast, Judge covered 79 feet in 4.7 seconds to make the play, which had a 50% capture probability.

It was so amazing. That’s what an MVP does, said Oswaldo Cabrera, who added insurance with a ninth-inning homer. We know it’s that guy. We know he is from another planet.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the play reminded him of the famous 1991 highlight of Rodney McCray walking through an outside wall, except it happened on The Show.

Just another awesome take added to the roster, in an important spot, Boone said. I knew it was going to be dead on the spot with a hard grip there, and then your heart skips a beat when the fence opens.

I thought it was a double, a sure double,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. The judge made a hell of a game there. It could have turned the round.

The judge appeared to be briefly stunned by the impact. He was first visited by center fielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, then by Boone, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and head athletic coach Tim Lentych, as well as assistant athletic coach Alfonso Malaguti.

As the group approached the infield, Judge waved them off. Boone continued into the outfield grass, yelling at the judge: I just wanted to tell you what a great catch that was.

The judge smiled, then replied, Alright, fight, guys. We have to finish this round.

Boone said Judge mentioned discomfort in one of his toes and was unsure if that would prevent Judge from playing in Sunday’s series finale; The judge said after the match that he felt fine. The judge had a complaint: He was not happy that the umpires had awarded second base to Muncy, penalizing the judge for leaving the field.

It wasn’t like I fell and got out of play. The fence broke, the judge said. I would have had a problem with that if they had scored.

But the Dodgers didn’t, and it was another do-it-all day for Judge, who enjoyed a two-home run game while stealing a home run just five nights ago in Seattle to open that west coast swing. Earlier in Saturday’s game, Judge hit his 19th American League-leading home run, a sixth-inning solo shot against Shelby Miller.

I try to tell myself, once in a while, to enjoy what you’re watching,” Boone said. He’s just one of the great players you’ll see. He does it in so many ways, and he’s the best person. You just appreciate him being our leader.

The grip eclipsed the first multihomer game of Jake Bauers’ career, as the outfielder showed off his rebuilt swing by backing Gerrit Cole with two-run homers in the second and fourth innings. Bauers said the judges’ grip was incredible.

The guy just does it at both ends of the court, Bauers said. He probably saved the game right there. He at least saved a lot of the momentum and brought it back in our direction.”

Cole allowed one run on four hits over six innings, an 80-pitch effort that ended early due to right leg cramps. Cole had plunged his body into a cold tub deep in the bowels of Dodger Stadium in the eighth, watching on TV as Judge ran through the fence.

He’s amazing, man, Cole said. There are great players in this series, no doubt; a few Hall of Famers on the other side as well. But it’s just on another level. There is not a weak part of his game. My God, what a blessing to have him in my team.

