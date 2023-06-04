Urvashi Rautela says ‘Bollywood failed Parveen Babi’ as she prepares for late actress’ biopic





Image source: INSTAGRAM Urvashi Rautela Instagram Upload Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines in recent months due to his ‘obsession’ with India’s wicket-beater keeper Rishabh Pant. She has now started preparing for her next film, a biopic about late actress Parveen Babi. She starred in several hit films like Deewaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, The Burning Train and Shaan in the 1970s and 1980s. After turning heads with her beautiful outfits at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and 2023 IIFA, she is ready to make veteran actor Parveen Babi proud. Taking to Instagram, in the early hours of Sunday, the ‘Sanam Re’ actor shared a post which she captioned, “Bollywood failed #ParveenBabi but I’ll make you proud #PB~UR Om Namah Shivay. Trust in the magic of new beginnings.” Image source: INSTAGRAM Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram Story She shared a photo of the summary of the upcoming biopic. Shortly after he dropped the post, his fans and friends flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages. “Thank you for making the movie on #Praveen babi,” one fan commented. Another fan wrote: “Your next movie on #PraveenBabi is destined to become a blockbuster”. Another fan commented, “The first actress to come out and support Parveen Babi!” Parveen Babi died on January 20, 2005 in her apartment in Mumbai. She made her film debut with the film ‘Charitra’ (1973), opposite cricketer Salim Durani. The film did not do well at the box office, but Parveen got noticed and was snapped up for several more films. His first big hit was “Majboor” (1974), opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Alongside Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi helped change the image of the heroine of Indian cinema. She was the first Bollywood star to appear on the front page of Time in July 1976. Throughout her career, she has been considered a glamorous fashion icon. Meanwhile, Urvashi recently came up with the web series “Inspector Avinash” opposite actor Randeep Hooda. The show is broadcast on the OTT platform JioCinema. (With ANI entries) Also Read:Leonardo DiCaprio Sparks Dating Rumors With Indian-born Model Neelam Gill Read also: Sara Ali Khan celebrates the release of her latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Latest entertainment news

