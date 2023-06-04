Elliot Page says actor threatened to have sex with him to ‘make you realize you’re not gay’





‘Were supposed to just sweep, when in fact it’s very awful’ Elliot Page has revealed that an actor threatened to rape him in order to convince him he was not gay. The transgender actor details the incident in his upcoming memoir, Pageboy, which people magazine published excerpts from. Page writes that the incident happened at a birthday party in Los Angeles in 2014 after the Oscar nominee came out as gay and before he transitioned in 2020. “You’re not gay. It doesn’t exist. You’re just scared of men,” Page recalled in a chapter titled “Famous Asshole At Party,” People reported. Page goes on to say that the threat became more direct with the actor saying, “I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you’re not gay.” When the two actors met at the gym a few days later, the unnamed actor, Page wrote, insisted he had “no problem” with gay people. Page told him, “I think you might” and told People magazine he had endured similar remarks on several occasions. “I’ve had a version of this many times throughout my life,” he said. “A lot of queer and trans people deal with it all the time. Those moments that we often don’t talk about or were just supposed to ignore, when in reality it’s very awful. Page told People he chose not to name the celebrity, but insisted multiple people were at the party when the incident happened and the person will know “it’s him.” when she hears about the book. Rather than wanting to expose the actor, Page said he included the incident in the book to highlight “the reality, the shit we deal with and what gets sent to us all the time, especially in times of trouble.” predominantly cis and heterosexual environments”. Page also writes in his book how he fell in love with Kate Mara in 2014, after coming out as gay. He told how Kate’s then-boyfriend Max Minghella supported her in exploring her own feelings for Page and how Kate admitted she was “in love with two people”. Read the People article here. Related links: Elliot Page shares a shirtless photo to celebrate the joy I feel in my body Elon Musk slams Jordan Peterson’s Twitter suspension over Elliot Page post as going too far Backstreet Boys AJ says it was the girls’ choice to change their name to Elliott A GP turned away from donating blood after refusing to say whether he was pregnant or not Local soccer league comes under fire after transgender athlete injures female player

