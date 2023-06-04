Directors Guild and Hollywood Studios reach ‘historic agreement’ on new contract – Deadline

The Directors Guild and the studios have reached an agreement in principle on a new three-year contract.

The deal comes on the 33rd day of the Writers Guild strike, and just four days before SAG-AFTRA sits down at the bargaining table with the Alliance of Film and TV Producers – and two days before Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline for SAG-AFTRA members. vote for or against the authorization to strike. . Like the directors, the actors guild’s current contract with the studios expires on June 30.

In a late-night statement, the DGA said the new agreement with AMPTP “achieves major breakthroughs in responding to the international growth of the entertainment industry and achieves significant gains on key economic and creative rights. while reaffirming the essential role of DGA directors and their teams.”

“We have reached a truly historic agreement,” said Jon Avnet, chairman of the DGA’s negotiating committee. “It brings meaningful improvements to every director, assistant director, unit production manager, associate director, and stage manager in our guild. During these negotiations, we made advances on salaries, streaming residuals, safety, creative rights and diversity, as well as ensuring essential protections for our members on key new issues like artificial intelligence – ensuring that DGA members will not be replaced by technological advances. would not have been possible without the unity of DGA members, and we are grateful for the strong support of union members in the industry.”

The tentative agreement will be submitted to the Guild’s national board for approval at a special board meeting scheduled for June 6. At that time, further details will be made public.

Rumors this week that the DGA and AMPTP were close to an agreement have been growing in the city this week, especially after the DGA’s conspicuous absence from the WGA West’s big ‘Unions Strike Back’ rally. May 26 at DTLA. A day after declaring that the era of “divide and conquer” studios was over for Tinseltown guilds, WGA Negotiating Committee Co-Chair Chris Keyser laid down something of a marker on June 2 when the Writers Guild released a video in which he expressly remarked: “If [AMPTP President] Carol Lombardini thinks negotiating with the DGA while we’re on strike is kind of an asset, she’ll find her 2007-08 playbook has no place in the negotiating room; it belongs to a museum. Any deal that gets this city back to work goes straight through the WGA and there’s no way around us.

“This agreement recognizes that the future of our industry is global and respects the unique and essential role of directors and their teams as we move toward that future,” said Lesli Linka Glatter, Chairman of the DGA. “As each new technology leads to major changes, this operation allows each of the 19,000 members of the DGA to share in the success that we are all creating together. The unprecedented gains from this agreement are due to the excellent work, tenacity and preparation of our bargaining committee. I am very proud of the phenomenal leadership and dedication of Negotiations Chair Jon Avnet, Co-Chairs Karen Gaviola and Todd Holland and our Chief Negotiator, National Executive Director Russ Hollander, and our 80+ member Negotiations Committee . I am also extremely grateful to the DGA staff who worked tirelessly for a year and a half to bring this excellent deal to fruition.

“Every member of our union can be proud of the gains we have made at all levels,” said DGA National Executive Director Russell Hollander. “Significantly, and for the first time ever, global SVOD residuals will be paid based on the number of international subscribers. The result is a 76% increase in foreign residuals for the most important services. As our industry is becoming increasingly global, these earnings are imperative to ensuring that our members are valued and compensated for their incredible work.

According to the DGA, the new agreement includes the following:

Salaries and benefits: Breakthrough gains in wages and benefits, including a 5% increase in the first year of the contract, 4% in the second year and 3.5% in the third year. an additional 0.5% to fund a new parental leave benefit.

Breakthrough gains in wages and benefits, including a 5% increase in the first year of the contract, 4% in the second year and 3.5% in the third year. an additional 0.5% to fund a new parental leave benefit. Global streaming residuals : Substantially increased residuals for drama programs made for SVOD by securing a new residual structure to pay for foreign residuals. The result is a 76% increase in foreign residuals for the largest platforms, so residuals for a one-hour episode will now be around $90,000 for the first three years of airing.

: Substantially increased residuals for drama programs made for SVOD by securing a new residual structure to pay for foreign residuals. The result is a 76% increase in foreign residuals for the largest platforms, so residuals for a one-hour episode will now be around $90,000 for the first three years of airing. Artificial intelligence: Groundbreaking agreement confirming that AI is not a person and that generative AI cannot replace the functions performed by members.

Groundbreaking agreement confirming that AI is not a person and that generative AI cannot replace the functions performed by members. Non-dramatic programs: Established the industry’s first-ever terms and conditions for directors and their teams on non-drama (variety and reality) programs made for SVOD. Improved residuals and for the first time, associate directors and managers will now share residuals.

High budget AVOD terms and conditions. Achieved the industry’s first-ever terms, creative rights protections, working conditions, and residuals for scripted drama projects made for free for mainstream streaming services such as Freevee, Tubi, and Roku. Unit Production Managers and Assistant Managers will share the residue.

Achieved the industry’s first-ever terms, creative rights protections, working conditions, and residuals for scripted drama projects made for free for mainstream streaming services such as Freevee, Tubi, and Roku. Unit Production Managers and Assistant Managers will share the residue. Feature Directors : Historical compensation for the first time for the months of “soft preparation” Feature film directors currently perform for free before the start of the official preparation period of the director.

: Historical compensation for the first time for the months of “soft preparation” Feature film directors currently perform for free before the start of the official preparation period of the director. Episodic Directors: For pay-TV and SVOD, episodic makers were granted extended paid post-production creative rights; and secured an additional guaranteed shooting day for hour-long programs – the first additional day added in over 40 years.

For pay-TV and SVOD, episodic makers were granted extended paid post-production creative rights; and secured an additional guaranteed shooting day for hour-long programs – the first additional day added in over 40 years. Reduction of hours: Unprecedented reduction in the duration of the Deputy Director’s day by one hour.

Unprecedented reduction in the duration of the Deputy Director’s day by one hour. Security: Achievement of concrete security advancements, including the first-ever pilot program requiring the employment of dedicated security supervisors; expanding safety training programs for directors and their crews, and banning live ammunition on set.

The deal also increased studio transparency in residuals reporting, improved diversity and inclusion, the addition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday, and many other gains for all categories.

Formal negotiations between the DGA’s 80-member negotiating committee and the AMPTP began on Wednesday May 10 and concluded this evening. Discussions were led by Avnet, Co-Chairs Karen Gaviola and Todd Holland, and DGA National Executive Director Russell Hollander. Negotiations on television creation rights were led by Thomas Schlamme and Nicole Kassell.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report