Entertainment
Maanvi Gagroo Finally Opens Up About Life After Marriage With Kumar Varun: We Wanted To Get Married Because… | Bollywood
Maanvi Gagroo has always worked at her own pace, by her own admission. And right now, too, she’s taking on one project at a time. But what surprised many is that The Tripling and Shubh Mangal actor Zyaada Saavdhan chose not to speak out after marrying comedian Kumar Varun in February this year. And a project starring her hasn’t been released in the meantime either.
However, she finally tells us about life after marriage. It’s good. Fortunately – and I tell everyone – married life is the same as before. And it’s a good thing! Also because I guess we don’t live in joint families. It’s not like I live with my in-laws, or he lives with my parents, we’re alone, she smiles. Do they have to plan things or everything falls into place?
It happens organically, we live together (Laughs) We go back to each other. This is the kind of life we wanted. Besides, we’re both busy with our stuff. That’s why we decided to get married, so we can keep busy while seeing each other, otherwise when you’re not married it becomes a thing that I have to take some time off after work and then go in our homes, adds the 33-year-old man, who is currently in workshops for a new show which hits the floors this month.
Speaking about her way of working, the actress explains: “There are people who like to work in parallel, and I too had the same phases. But what I’ve always wanted to do is do one project at a time, take a break from it, go somewhere on vacation, and then start the next one. That would be ideal. But aisa hota nahi hai!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/maanvi-gagroo-opens-up-about-life-after-marriage-thankfully-married-life-is-the-same-as-life-was-before-101685861966356.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump slammed for congratulating Kim Jong-un on WHO deal
- Indian train crash: Narendra Modi vows punishment for catastrophic incident as over 300 confirmed dead
- Maanvi Gagroo Finally Opens Up About Life After Marriage With Kumar Varun: We Wanted To Get Married Because… | Bollywood
- Papanikolaou repeats as Peter J. Cutino Award winner
- STYLE: WHAT FASHION COULD BE – Journal
- 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
- Pak police serve court summons to Imran Khan in judge threat case
- Directors Guild and Hollywood Studios reach ‘historic agreement’ on new contract – Deadline
- Elliot Page says actor threatened to have sex with him to ‘make you realize you’re not gay’
- Pickleball is loved by Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio
- Men’s French Open: how to watch today’s matches
- The next big stock market rally needs three things. Yesterday he had two | Personal finance | Finance