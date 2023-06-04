Maanvi Gagroo Finally Opens Up About Life After Marriage With Kumar Varun: We Wanted To Get Married Because… | Bollywood

Maanvi Gagroo has always worked at her own pace, by her own admission. And right now, too, she’s taking on one project at a time. But what surprised many is that The Tripling and Shubh Mangal actor Zyaada Saavdhan chose not to speak out after marrying comedian Kumar Varun in February this year. And a project starring her hasn’t been released in the meantime either. Actor Maanvi Gagroo with her husband Kumar Varun.

However, she finally tells us about life after marriage. It’s good. Fortunately – and I tell everyone – married life is the same as before. And it’s a good thing! Also because I guess we don’t live in joint families. It’s not like I live with my in-laws, or he lives with my parents, we’re alone, she smiles. Do they have to plan things or everything falls into place?

It happens organically, we live together (Laughs) We go back to each other. This is the kind of life we ​​wanted. Besides, we’re both busy with our stuff. That’s why we decided to get married, so we can keep busy while seeing each other, otherwise when you’re not married it becomes a thing that I have to take some time off after work and then go in our homes, adds the 33-year-old man, who is currently in workshops for a new show which hits the floors this month.

Speaking about her way of working, the actress explains: “There are people who like to work in parallel, and I too had the same phases. But what I’ve always wanted to do is do one project at a time, take a break from it, go somewhere on vacation, and then start the next one. That would be ideal. But aisa hota nahi hai!