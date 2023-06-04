Urvashi Rautela Says ‘Bollywood Failed’ Parveen Babi As She Begins Preparing For Biopic





Urvashi Rautela, in his new Instagram post, apparently announced his next movie, a biopic about Parveen Babi. On Sunday, Rautela shared a post on her Instagram account informing her fans about the biopic and claimed that Bollywood had failed the late actress. Urvashi Rautela shared a photo that has the caption, “A film By – Wasim M. Khan,” and below Parveen Babi’s name, “Story Line” can be seen written. The actress said she would make the late actress proud. “Bollywood failed #ParveenBabi but I’ll make you proud #PB~UR. Om Namah Shivay.” She added, “Trust in the magic of new beginnings.” Shortly after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comments section wishing him all the best. One user wrote, “It will be a super hit because you are a hard working person. I love acting in all movies.” Another wrote, “Thank you for making the #Praveen Babi movie.” Parveen Babi died in January 2005 (A fan page shared this photo of Parveen Babi | Image: Parveen Babi Fan/Instagram) Parveen Babi was one of the most renowned actresses of her time. She was considered a fashion icon and was the first Bollywood actress to appear on the cover of TIME magazine in 1976. Over a decade-long career, Parveen Babi has worked in over 50 films and has given several successes in Bollywood. A few of his films include Strength, with Amitabh Bachchan, Deewaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Suhaag, Kaala Patthar, Namak Halaal among others. The actress died in January 2005 at the age of 50. Urvashi Rautela, who recently attended Cannes for the biopic, was last seen in the film The legend. This marked his debut in the Tamil film industry. The film starred Legend Saravanan, Geethika Tiwary among others. In addition, she made a special appearance in the song wild salala at Akhil Akkineni Agent. She rose to fame after winning the title of Miss Diva Universe 2015.

