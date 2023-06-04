Directors Guild of America reaches tentative working agreement





The Directors Guild of America said on Saturday night that it had reached a three-year tentative working agreement with Hollywood studios and streamers after a deadly skirmish. The DGA’s bargaining committee described the agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers as “an historic new three-year collective agreement”. It will submit the deal to its board on Tuesday. A separate strike by members of the Writers Guild of America over the terms of their relationship with studios and streamers is still ongoing. “We have reached a truly historic agreement,” said Jon Avnet, chairman of the DGA’s negotiating committee. “It brings meaningful improvements to every director, assistant director, unit production manager, associate director, and stage manager in our guild. During these negotiations, we made advances on salaries, streaming residuals, safety, creative rights and diversity, as well as ensuring essential protections for our members on key new issues like artificial intelligence – ensuring that DGA members will not be replaced by advances in technology. “This agreement recognizes that the future of our industry is global and respects the unique and essential role of directors and their teams as we move toward that future,” said Lesli Linka Glatter, Chairman of the DGA. Highlights of the new deal include “historic breakthroughs” for directors and their teams in the following areas. Wages and benefits: Gains in wages and benefits including an increase of 5% the first year of the contract, 4% the second year and 3.5% the third year. an additional 0.5% to fund a new parental leave benefit. Global streaming residuals: Substantially increased residuals for drama programs destined for SVOD by securing a new residual structure to pay for foreign residuals. The result is a 76% increase in foreign residuals for the largest platforms, so residuals for a one-hour episode will now be around $90,000 for the first three years of airing. Artificial Intelligence: Agreement confirming that the AI ​​is not a person and that the generative AI cannot replace the functions carried out by the members. Non-Drama Programs: Establishing industry-first terms and conditions for directors and their teams on non-drama programs (variety and reality) made for SVOD. Improved residuals and for the first time, associate directors and managers will now share residuals. Big budget AVOD terms and conditions. Industry-first terms, creative rights protections, working conditions, and residuals for scripted drama projects made for free for mainstream streaming services like Freevee, Tubi, and Roku. Unit production managers and assistant directors will share the residue. Feature Film Directors: First-time compensation for the months of “soft prep” that feature film directors currently do for free before the start of the official director’s prep period. Episodic directors: For pay-TV and SVOD, episodic directors have been granted extended paid post-production creation rights; and secured an additional guaranteed shooting day for hour-long programs – the first additional day added in over 40 years. Reduction of hours: Reduced the length of the assistant director’s day by one hour. Security: advancements in security, including the first pilot program requiring the employment of dedicated security supervisors; expanding safety training programs for directors and their crews, and banning live ammunition on set. In addition to these historic breakthroughs, this deal also resulted in increased studio transparency in residuals reporting, improved diversity and inclusion, the addition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday, and many other gains. for all categories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/news/directors-guild-of-america-tentative-labor-settlement-1235632372/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos