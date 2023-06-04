How the summer 2003 box office heralded the future of Hollywood

Ah, the summer of 2003. “Crazy in Love” was the track everyone was dancing to. CO premiered on television in early August 2003. And then there were the movies, which consisted of the usual big-budget sequels and animated children’s films that audiences had come to expect from the warmer months of the year. At the time, the general public probably thought harvesting the summer of 2003 movies was pretty routine. It’s not that there weren’t any beloved features that summer, it’s just that the summer as a whole didn’t immediately seem to go down in history.





But looking back 20 years, the summer 2003 box office turned out to be an incredibly important season in Hollywood history. During these four months of box office results, the future of Hollywood was foreshadowed. The trends for which studios would reign supreme, which types of films would be the most lucrative, and all sorts of future montages of the cinematic landscape were all set in the summer of 2003. The biggest box office hits and flops of Summer 2003 weren’t quite as influential as “Crazy in Love,” but they still had massive ripple effects on the future of the film industry.

Summer 2003 Belonged to Disney

One of the ways the summer 2003 box office heralded the future of movies was how Disney fared that season. The 21st century has not been kind to Walt Disney Pictures. The features of the studio only grossed $901.6 million in 2001a whopping 25% drop from its domestic haul just two years earlier and well below the annual North American revenue of over $1 billion that it typically produced without fail in the 1990s. that the studio still released occasional hits like Monsters Inc. And Panelstoo many versions of Touchstone Pictures like reign of fire were bleeding money. Meanwhile, local animation efforts like treasure planet And Atlantis: The Lost Empire were tanking, severely dragging down the studio’s box office prowess in the process.

But in the summer of 2003, Disney got a pair of major revivals in the form of The world of Nemo And Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Both projects grossed over $300 million domestically by the summer of 2003, the first Disney projects to break that $300 million domestic mark since The Lion King in 1994. Speaking of this animated musical, Nemo outmoded The Lion King become the greatest animated film in history at the North American box office, an impressive feat that crystallized just how powerful Pixar Animation Studios had become (ironically, just as Disney was looking to spin off from the company). the curse of the black pearl was perhaps an even bigger success for Disney, as it confirmed that Walt Disney Pictures was able to release lucrative PG-13 titles without help from its Touchstone Pictures division.

Suddenly, a whole new world opened up to Disney’s options for future summer programming. It could now encompass the big-budget franchise game that studios like Warner Bros. were using for such a lucrative purpose. The success of the curse of the black pearl paved the way not only for the future Pirates of the Caribbean movies but also a world where Disney would release star wars sequels and multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe movies per year. In the summer of 2003, Disney had its biggest box office hits in ages. The studio was now looking to keep that momentum going, and it would eventually focus on other PG-13 blockbusters in a way that would totally disrupt and shape the film industry. No one could have predicted that when they were just buying a ticket to the curse of the black pearl in July 2003.

But what about the rest of the summer 2003 box office slate?

It wasn’t just Disney that flourished in the summer of 2003. This season was also good for superhero movies, with the ten biggest movies of that summer including X2: X-Men United And Pontoon. For the first time in history, multiple Marvel movies were among the biggest movies of any given summer. Just six years ago, the idea of ​​doing live-action adaptations of Marvel characters sounded like a ridiculous notion that could only lead to more. howard the duck disasters. One year later Spider Man broke box office records, however, the summer of 2003 reaffirmed the power of these types of superhero movies. The winds of change were blowing in the direction of Marvel Comics creations.

On the other hand, there was the massive comedy of this summer Almighty Bruce, which ended up grossing $242.8 million domestically after its Memorial Day weekend debut. This jim carrey vehicle ended up being the last hurray for some type of Memorial Day blockbuster. Until now, this vacation setting had been home to some franchise titles (Mission: Impossible 2 And Godzillaie) but it was also a good launching pad for original features that weren’t necessarily meant to spawn long-running sagas like wearing pearls, Notting HillAnd Insomnia. Since many massive tent poles like the star wars prequels or 2003 The Matrix Reloaded often opted to open in mid-May, which opened the door on Memorial Day to be a hotspot for quirky adult-oriented fare.

However, despite Almighty Bruce becoming one of Jim Carrey’s biggest hits in history, it was also an outlier in the box office landscape of the summer of 2003. Many of the biggest films of that season were either sequels or films intended to launch long-term franchises. The financial riches of such projects inspired Hollywood’s growing reliance on action rather than high-concept comedies. Due to this shift in industry, studios soon began to exploit the Memorial Day setting for traditional tentpole rates. X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006 would kick off a wave of annual-only action blockbusters dominating the Memorial Day setting. Save for The hangover: part two in 2011 (itself a sequel), Memorial Day comedies never matched the box office highs of 2003 Almighty Bruce Again. No one could have imagined it then, but Almighty Bruce was a last gasp for a certain type of Memorial Day box office champion.

Speaking of last breaths, the biggest bomb of the summer of 2003, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, sealed the fate of hand-drawn animation in North America. This DreamWorks Animation title was only the latest 2D title to lose tens of millions at the box office at the dawn of the 21st century, but its failure specifically inspired DreamWorks to abandon the art form and focus exclusively on projects computer animated. By comparing the box office of The world of Nemo And Sinbad in the summer of 2003, it became clearer than ever which of these animation mediums was going to be a staple in the cinema that would follow it. While Marvel Comics adaptations and Pixar films cemented bright new futures in the summer of 2003, hand-drawn animation had one of its final nails in the coffin that same season.

Sequels as far as the eye can see

Perhaps the greatest lasting legacy of the summer of 2003 was how many sequels emerged as some of the season’s highest-grossing films. Among the ten biggest feature films of the seasonsix were sequels and only two (The world of Nemo And Almighty Bruce) were not based on any pre-existing source material. By comparing, the ten best movies of summer 2002 only featured four titles that were either sequels or remakes, though all but three of those projects (Panels, Lilo & StitchAnd xXx) were based on pre-existing source material. The summer of 2003 was enough similar to summer 2001which featured six sequels among his top ten greatest films (all top ten feature films except The fast and the furious was based on pre-existing material) while summer 2000 only had two sequels in his ten greatest films and only three films based on pre-existing source material.

In the first four years of the 2000s, things were already moving towards a landscape where sequels were much more important and dominated the pop culture landscape. The top 10 of summer 2019 the biggest titles featuring eight sequels and a single film not based on pre-existing source material are more extreme in terms of franchise fever than the summer of 2003. However, the seeds of the future were planted at the summer box office 2003. Even with an original film (The world of Nemo) being the biggest film of the summer at the domestic box office, all the money brought in by a flood of sequels wooed Hollywood and laid the groundwork for further sequels.

More importantly, the summer of 2003 is when key developments in the modern film franchise landscape began to take shape. The Fast & Furious saga confirmed it could live on beyond a single title, Disney established its ability to release PG-13 blockbusters without help from the Touchstone Pictures label, and X2: X-Men United became just the second Marvel Comics adaptation to gross $200 million in North America. Modern summer movie and box office trends bear a strong resemblance to some of the big financial breakthroughs of the summer of 2003. No one could have imagined it back then, but stepping into a movie theater this season was not just a way to get respite from the heat. It was also a way to see into the future and what kinds of projects Hollywood would increasingly depend on for box office glory.