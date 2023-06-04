Local places of worship are ready for summer vacation | News | Daily Sun Villages

The school year is over in and around The Villages, and area houses of worship are helping parents with their summer plans by scheduling vacation Bible schools and camps.

After a few years of cancellations, postponements and online pivots due to the COVID-19 pandemic, area churches are planning a host of activities and events for young people. Nearly 40 vacation Bible schools and camps have been announced, and there is at least one regional religious event for children scheduled each week during the summer vacation.

There should be something for everyone, said Olivia Collins, family minister for the New Covenant United Methodist Church.

She kicked off the church’s summer camp season on May 22 with the first of two TKC camps at the church. Camps traditionally take place on weeks when The Villages Charter School does not run a summer camp. The first TKC camp has children taking a journey to the Holy Land through crafts, Bible lessons, service projects and more to discover where Jesus walked and made disciples, Collins said.

The second camp is scheduled for late July and early August. Children learn to be the hands, feet and voice of Jesus through various service projects and journeys. Registration forms are available at ncumcfl.com/kids.

New Covenant UMC is also hosting a Vacation Bible School, but this year’s event has a little something extra. The Twists and Turns VBS takes place from July 21 to 23 at the church and is open not only to children, but to the whole family.

The first night of VBS will be an evening of camaraderie for the whole family, as well as dinner, Collins said. The event ends on the morning of July 23 with our mixed worship service at 11 a.m.

On July 22, VBS offers devotionals and activities for all ages. Children will participate in crafts, Bible stories and worship, while babies and toddlers can dance and play in the church nursery. Parents will hear speakers talk about online safety and helping kids with homework, Collins said.

Grandparents will also have a speaker on online safety and learn how to connect with their grandchildren in an online world.

New Covenant UMC is not the only church in the region involving the young at heart in VBS. St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Belleview is planning an adult VBS June 26-28, followed by a children’s version July 10-12. Hope Lutheran Church is launching its own children’s program at its Lake Weir campus in Summerfield and will hold its first Vacation Bible School, Monumental, July 17-21.

There are housing estates near campus that will have about 300 homes when complete, said Pastor John LeCain, director of Christian education for Hope Lutherans. There is definitely a need in the Weir Lake area for such children’s activities.

LeCain has experience with children’s ministries, helping run a vacation Bible school for a time at Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park.

The church has already trained dozens of adult volunteers for Vacation Bible School. LeCain said the enthusiasm to welcome more young families and children into the Hope Lutheran family is quite strong.

It takes a congregation to successfully complete a VBS or summer camp for an area church. Community UMC has been actively seeking adult worshipers to help with its June Vacation Bible School, while parishioners at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield are working hard to make its second annual VBS a success next month. . At the Oxford Assembly of God, church members met last month to plan and prepare for the June vacation Bible school, Knights of North Castle.

There’s a way for everyone to help out, said Sheena Cullen, children’s pastor at Oxford AOG. This can range from serving on an off-campus prayer team to being active with children during VBS week. Some churches also encourage their congregants to enroll their children in camps at other places of worship. At Life Church Assembly of God in Fruitland Park, parents are encouraged to enroll their school-aged children in the Mega Sports and Ministries Camp at Trinity Assembly of God.

We know the kids will have a great time at this camp and hope they can come to Trinity AOG and participate,” said Children’s Pastor Mark LoGuidice of Life Church AOG.

