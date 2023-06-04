Bollywood celebrities doing their part to save Mother Earth – ThePrint





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 04 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities, being influencers, are creating positive impact and raising awareness on environmental issues. Through campaigns, initiatives and advocacy, B-town celebrities promote environmentally friendly practices and inspire people to take action. Ultimately, the collective efforts of individuals, including celebrities, as well as governments, organizations and communities, are crucial in tackling environmental challenges and working towards a sustainable, greener future. On World Environment Day on Monday, several Bollywood celebrities are doing their part to save Mother Earth. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra, a global icon, through her association with UNICEF, has worked to promote sustainable practices and create a better world in which children can thrive. She has also supported numerous environmental campaigns, emphasizing the importance of adopting environmentally friendly habits and a sustainable lifestyle. . A notable campaign in which the actor participated is called “Greenthon”. This campaign aimed to promote eco-responsible habits and encourage individuals to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives. Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan supported People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an organization that works for animal welfare and rights. By partnering with PETA, he helps raise awareness about the ethical treatment of animals and the importance of protecting them. The legendary actor has also partnered with Global Cool, an international organization, and the Indian Film Academy to raise awareness of India’s vulnerability to climate change. This partnership aimed to educate people about the impact of climate change and the need for collective action to mitigate its effects. It’s Mirza Dia Mirza, as the United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, has spoken out on environmental issues such as climate change, wildlife protection and sustainable living. The actor has been a strong advocate for waste management and stressed the importance of waste separation. She is also associated with the Wildlife Trust of India, which is part of the Swachh Bharat Mission youth program. As a member of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, Dia actively supports initiatives focused on the protection of wildlife and natural habitats. Alia Bhat Alia Bhatt started an initiative called Coexist, which aims to create an understanding of the balance between nature and human life. Through this initiative, the actor ‘Raazi’ insists on the need to coexist with nature and highlights the impact of human activities on the environment. She is known for her passion for animal welfare. Alia has been involved in animal adoption campaigns and has emphasized the importance of protecting and caring for animals. The ‘RRR’ actor has been actively involved in campaigns to reduce plastic pollution. She launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #BeatPlasticPollution to encourage people to reduce plastic use and find alternatives. Ajay Devgn An important initiative led by Ajay Devgn is the establishment of a solar power plant in Patan district, Gujarat. This project underscores its commitment to renewable energy sources as a means of generating electricity. By actively promoting and advocating for environmentally friendly energy solutions, it raises awareness of the benefits of renewable energy and its potential in creating a greener future. His efforts help inspire others to consider and adopt sustainable energy practices in their own lives. World Environment Day is an important opportunity to raise awareness of environmental issues and inspire people to take action. It’s crucial and important for everyone, including celebrities, to help conserve the environment and promote sustainable practices. (ANI) This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/feature/world-environment-day-2023-bollywood-celebrities-who-are-doing-their-bit-to-save-mother-earth/1611226/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos