BOLLYWOOD STAR DISHA PATANI RAISES AWARENESS ABOUT ELEPHANT PROTECTION
Popular movie star Disha Patani spent two days at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center (ECCC) in Mathura and celebrated ‘World Environment Day’ by drawing attention to the plight of Indian jumbos.
During her visit to the elephant conservation and care centre, Disha Patani interacted with the Wildlife SOS team and gained valuable insight into the treatment routines implemented at the hospital and elephant care Elephants, which aims to provide essential care to elephants rescued from abusive working conditions. Disha Patani is best known for her work in the Hindi film industry and is recognized for her award-winning films. His Bollywood debut was the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
A passionate animal lover, Disha passionately defends her voice for the protection of animals and their well-being.
June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day to raise awareness of global environmental issues and inspire people to take individual and collective action to help preserve the planet’s natural habitats. In India, the natural habitats of Asian elephants are also threatened by various factors such as deforestation, causing the degradation and destruction of their habitats.
In an effort to help in the fight for Asian elephant conservation, Disha Patani spent time at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center in Mathura. She learned the heartbreaking stories of elephants who were rescued from decades of mistreatment and cruelty, leaving them in a battered state.
The Bollywood star engaged in volunteer activities such as cutting fruits and vegetables which were distributed to the resident elephants to give them their daily dose of nutrition. Bursting with energy, Disha has also helped create and distribute enrichments that physically and mentally stimulate the elephants.
She even got a first-hand look at the state-of-the-art veterinary facilities available at India’s first and only elephant hospital, run by Wildlife SOS in conjunction with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department. Here she watched the NGO’s vets provide treatments such as laser therapy and foot care to one of the resident elephants.
The highlight of the actress’ trip, however, was accompanying the elephants on their evening walk. Wildlife SOS aims to create an environment as close to the elephants’ natural habitat where they can roam across large fields adjacent to the center, allowing them to navigate the greenery.
Disha Patani said: “It was one of the best days of my life where I had the chance to witness the enormous effort invested by Wildlife SOS in providing medical care to the rescued elephants. Visiting the first elephant hospital in India and meeting the team was an amazing experience. Understanding the plight of Indian elephants and the work of Wildlife SOS has been an incredible experience. I learned that once captured in the wild, they can never go back there. I also learned about the irreversible and permanent damage that riding an elephant does to its health and well-being. I hope people will come and volunteer at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center and join in this fight to help conserve and protect India’s elephants.
Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Celebrities like Disha Patani taking a stand for the protection and conservation of elephants will help raise awareness of their plight in India. It was encouraging to see Disha take part in the elephant care routine and help prepare meals for Suzy, one of our elderly blind elephants.
Geeta Seshamani, co-founder and secretary of Wildlife SOS, said, “At Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital, we do our best to give elephants a life of freedom, health and companionship, and a chance to be elephants again. We hope that Disha’s visit will serve as an example to many and encourage more people to actively participate in the fight for nature conservation.
In 2010, Wildlife SOS and the Uttar Pradesh Department of Forests established the first elephant conservation and care center in Mathura. Equipped with top-notch veterinary facilities, the center is currently providing care and treatment to almost 35 rehabilitated elephants, rescued from extremely terrible conditions such as performing in circuses, taking tourist rides, begging in the streets and being used in wedding processions.
Wildlife SOS (WSOS) is a non-profit charitable organization established in 1998 with the primary objective of rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife in distress across India. We actively carry out wildlife and nature protection projects to promote conservation, combat poaching and the illegal wildlife trade. We work in partnership with government and indigenous communities to create alternative and sustainable livelihoods for former poaching communities.
