Did Chiranjeevi have cancer? The actor reveals the TRUTH





Chiranjeevi recently addressed the rumors that he has cancer. Fans of the Southern megastar had been worried about him after reports the actor had developed cancer began touring. But spreading all the rumours, Chiranjeevi revealed that he was never diagnosed with cancer. He added that he performs regular tests which help him detect non-cancerous polyps which could have become dangerous had they not been tested. Chiranjeevi reveals he didn’t have cancer Chiranjeevi recently took to his Twitter to address the rumor that he has cancer. He clarified that he had never been diagnosed with cancer. He tweeted in Telugu which translates, A while ago, I spoke about the need to raise cancer awareness during the grand opening of a cancer center. I told you that cancer can be prevented if you undergo regular medical tests. The Telugu actor further added that he was alert and did a colonoscopy test. He informed his fans and followers that non-cancerous polyps had been detected. The actor added, I just said, ‘If I hadn’t done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer.’ That’s why everyone should take precautions and get medical tests/screenings,” I just said. Chiranjeevi called out some media organizations for misunderstanding him and writing articles on the web saying he had cancer and survived thanks to the treatment. The actor said it caused unnecessary confusion. Many supporters are sending messages about his health. He shared this clarification for each of them. Addressing these press organs, he also appealed to these journalists. Don’t write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are afraid and hurt. Fan reaction to Chiranjeevis’ tweet Chiranjeevi fans filled the comments section with love. A fan said: We love you boss. Another shared, thank goodness it was caught at an early stage. Long live chiranjeevi garu..!, wrote another. Several fans dropped red hearts and praying emojis. Professionally, Chiranjeevi will be seen at Bholaa Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film is an action artist. He will play a titular character along with Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh. READ ALSO : Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi and more; 10 Southern Celebrities Who Changed Their Birth Names

