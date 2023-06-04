Entertainment
It’s “ladies night” at the 34th Mariachi USA Festival at the Hollywood Bowl
It’s been decades since promoter Rodri J. Rodrguez first hosted a mariachi festival at the Hollywood Bowl, and she’s been hearing the same platitudes ever since.
Mariachi does not sell records. The traditional mariachi is shaken up by a new generation fueled by hip-hop, pop and cumbia. It still primarily attracts nostalgic Jaliscienses and other Mexican immigrant families.
So, year after year, these false assumptions are shattered when the USA Mariachi Festival fills the Hollywood Bowl with mostly fans celebrating a cultural heritage but by no means exclusively Latino.
A festival is an annual marker of Los Angeles’ entertainment season, and the 34th annual returns to the Bowl on Saturday night with a lineup of signings from longtime favorites and newcomers eager to become staples. Given the high energy throughout the shows, which last nearly five hours, the order of the performers doesn’t matter.
You start high and end up as high as fireworks at the end, Rodriguez said in a phone interview.
And, she added, you make the melodies come fast and furious.
I’m not a talkative Cathy. For me, they are entertaining people, they paid for the music. This record player is spinning, and they come down on stage and get the applause, and have now moved on to the next group.
The festival is the Bowl’s oldest attraction, occupying the location of a third of the venues for a century. This year, the all-female Mariachi group Las Catrinas will open the concert at 6 p.m., highlighting Rodrguez’s belief in empowering women by giving them this visibility.
Last year I had a group of women who worked diligently to make it happen, she said. And I love, love, love getting them on stage because they worked 365 days a year on that Hollywood Bowl gig.
Seventy percent of our audience are women, she added. It’s a ladies’ night. And I dare say no because of tight pants on stage, nothing to do with that! It’s something they like to do with their besties, their moms, heaps, comadres. They have party buses. And you look around the audience, you can see it’s like a women’s convention.
Once again, the lineup will also include dozens of high school mariachis, many of whom will hone their skills with support from the Rodriguez Foundation.
As the Bowl has evolved, Mariachi USA has evolved with it, taking advantage of the big screens for an event with powerful visual appeal.
You see these mariachi maestros, 14 and 16 musicians, you don’t go to a restaurant to see that many. You probably see six or 10 of them. But you see them in this outfit, these beautiful charro costumes and even if you’re not Mexican, you feel there in a moment of pride and awe.
For Rodrguez and for the thousands of followers who return year after year, the soul of the festival is a synthesis of voices and instruments whose fundamentals do not change, even when the arrangements incorporate new elements.
The mariachi tradition won’t change, at least not on my stage, Rodrguez said. I think it’s wonderful to rearrange a standard song. For example, [the group] Campanas often brings keyboards, and they will play sax and trombone. And Mariachi Los Reyes, who is an LA favorite and is performing this Saturday night, you can bring an accordion because he’s just crashing the house.
But it stays in the tradition of what a ranchera is, what a corrido is, what mariachi really is. There are many who jump on the fame bandwagon and don’t last long. They forget what the integral root and DNA is. I think music is and has no limits. But we always come back to tradition.
Mariachi United States
hollywood bowl
Saturday June 3, 6-10.30 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2023-06-03/its-ladies-night-again-as-the-34th-mariachi-usa-festival-hits-the-hollywood-bowl
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Johnson will not be limited in evidence to Covid investigation, minister insists
- It’s “ladies night” at the 34th Mariachi USA Festival at the Hollywood Bowl
- Huskies fall in 15-12 slugfest against Oral Roberts
- A Philadelphia entrepreneur combines fashion and activism
- Google Wallet has added new features to make your daily life even more convenient.detail
- Imran Khan will likely face trial in military court, Pakistan’s defense minister says
- Riding Andong, Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana welcome the community and traders to Malioboro
- Did Chiranjeevi have cancer? The actor reveals the TRUTH
- CRiver supports Offiong Edem’s Table Tennis Grassroot Project
- Christie Brinkley’s dashing son causes a stir in rare photo with celebrity mom
- Coming Meteor Lake, Raptor Lake Refresh, Alchemist+
- Erdogan was sworn in for another five years as Turkey’s president