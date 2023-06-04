It’s “ladies night” at the 34th Mariachi USA Festival at the Hollywood Bowl

It’s been decades since promoter Rodri J. Rodrguez first hosted a mariachi festival at the Hollywood Bowl, and she’s been hearing the same platitudes ever since.

Mariachi does not sell records. The traditional mariachi is shaken up by a new generation fueled by hip-hop, pop and cumbia. It still primarily attracts nostalgic Jaliscienses and other Mexican immigrant families.

So, year after year, these false assumptions are shattered when the USA Mariachi Festival fills the Hollywood Bowl with mostly fans celebrating a cultural heritage but by no means exclusively Latino.

A festival is an annual marker of Los Angeles’ entertainment season, and the 34th annual returns to the Bowl on Saturday night with a lineup of signings from longtime favorites and newcomers eager to become staples. Given the high energy throughout the shows, which last nearly five hours, the order of the performers doesn’t matter.

You start high and end up as high as fireworks at the end, Rodriguez said in a phone interview.

And, she added, you make the melodies come fast and furious.

I’m not a talkative Cathy. For me, they are entertaining people, they paid for the music. This record player is spinning, and they come down on stage and get the applause, and have now moved on to the next group.

The festival is the Bowl’s oldest attraction, occupying the location of a third of the venues for a century. This year, the all-female Mariachi group Las Catrinas will open the concert at 6 p.m., highlighting Rodrguez’s belief in empowering women by giving them this visibility.

Last year I had a group of women who worked diligently to make it happen, she said. And I love, love, love getting them on stage because they worked 365 days a year on that Hollywood Bowl gig.

Seventy percent of our audience are women, she added. It’s a ladies’ night. And I dare say no because of tight pants on stage, nothing to do with that! It’s something they like to do with their besties, their moms, heaps, comadres. They have party buses. And you look around the audience, you can see it’s like a women’s convention.

Once again, the lineup will also include dozens of high school mariachis, many of whom will hone their skills with support from the Rodriguez Foundation.

As the Bowl has evolved, Mariachi USA has evolved with it, taking advantage of the big screens for an event with powerful visual appeal.

You see these mariachi maestros, 14 and 16 musicians, you don’t go to a restaurant to see that many. You probably see six or 10 of them. But you see them in this outfit, these beautiful charro costumes and even if you’re not Mexican, you feel there in a moment of pride and awe.

For Rodrguez and for the thousands of followers who return year after year, the soul of the festival is a synthesis of voices and instruments whose fundamentals do not change, even when the arrangements incorporate new elements.

The mariachi tradition won’t change, at least not on my stage, Rodrguez said. I think it’s wonderful to rearrange a standard song. For example, [the group] Campanas often brings keyboards, and they will play sax and trombone. And Mariachi Los Reyes, who is an LA favorite and is performing this Saturday night, you can bring an accordion because he’s just crashing the house.

But it stays in the tradition of what a ranchera is, what a corrido is, what mariachi really is. There are many who jump on the fame bandwagon and don’t last long. They forget what the integral root and DNA is. I think music is and has no limits. But we always come back to tradition.