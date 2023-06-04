WHEN BEARS PRESIDENT KEVIN WARREN met with Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli to discuss the possibility of a new Bears stadium in the giant western suburbs, the password was “leverage.”

It’s a commodity the McMunchkins don’t have as they step up their campaign to force northwest suburban government entities impacted by any new development in Arlington Park.

The Bears want an array of “tax certainties” and other concessions wrapped in gifts before the property commits to building on about a third of the 326 acres that used to house Arlington Park.

From the side of a $5 billion sports-entertainment company where annual franchise profits are infallible, that’s a wonderful “demand.”

On the side of the communities directly affected, including Arlington Heights, Palatine and Rolling Meadows, this “demand” has gradually evolved into compelling nonsense.

A “non-starter”, as Warren might say.

AT THE ENTRY POINT, the fact remains that a preponderance of ratepayers in the critical “Arlington Triangle” don’t care that the Bears are building on the obscene ruins of Arlington Park.

They just don’t want a decrease in community atmosphere and services, educational resources or a dollar of their taxes diverted to the greater financial good of the Chicago Bears.

A parallel reality remains that on event days and nights, surface vehicle traffic from the northeast and east will be brutally disruptive.

If the bears go elsewhere or stay at the vexing Soldier Field – fine. The generally good quality of life in the three suburbs will continue one way or another.

THERE IS NO CLAMATION FOR an NFL franchise that periodically limps into the playoffs to set up its expensive pigskin follies near the Northwest Highway and Route 53.

Even Warren — who hasn’t exactly sparked a wave of Big Ten overseers to retain him as commissioner — seems to understand this.

Enter Wehrli, a first term as Naperville mayor who declined to directly answer a short list of questions about the Bears’ latest gambit emailed by the Daily Herald’s sports and media office.

THERE IS NOTHING OUTSIDE of Wehrli having “exploratory” conversations with Warren.

Perhaps they can continue over tapas at the splendid Meson Sabika.

Perhaps Wehrli sincerely believes that business development and civic imagery in Naperville would benefit from the renewed presence of the Halas heirs.

But the Bears could more simply advance their cause on the AP land they already own if they produce the thorough studies for a new stadium on traffic, infrastructure and general impact, as promised to regional officials there. almost a year ago.

That’s what Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz and Rolling Meadows Mayor Lara Sanoica jointly called for last month.

And this “demand” continues to twirl in an increasingly capricious wind.

IF WARREN, George McCaskey and the affiliate pruners INTENT is to pit Arlington Heights against Naperville as the next home of the Chicago Bears, many people in the Arlington Triangle are suddenly looking to Naperville.

The most civically insecure municipality must beg the wishes of the bears and “win”.

The more confident suburb is sure to maintain the upscale tone of its pleasant valley population.

“Papa Bear” George Halas understood leverage as it applied to blocking in Clark Shaughnessy’s T formation.

Kevin Warren is trying to find enough for a single coy suburban area to play the new Bears-style stadium game.

To the weak will go the spoiled.

STREET-BEATIN:

The news that Shannon Sharpe is leaving FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ is about as upsetting to the industry as news that Padma Lakshmi is leaving ‘Top Chef’. No one watches “Undisputed” (less than 200K a day) and the shows are as tense as a Cowboys roast from Stoker Jerry Jones. Skip Bayless’ solo will have as much impact as his laborious turn as an easily bypassed columnist at the Chicago Tribune. …

Larry Rivelli has confirmed that his Two Phil’s will next compete in the $500,000 Ohio Derby (Grade 3) at Cleveland’s Thistledown on June 24. The Kentucky Derby runner-up continues to train at Hawthorne and is on track to contest the prestigious ) in Saratoga on August 26. Rivelli’s tip, according to a northwest suburban pizza delivery boy, has also become even more generous…

The return of Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks after cancer treatment is the most encouraging story of the 2023 MLB season in Chicago. But now David Ross and Pedro Grifol have troops that could fall to June 17 lost. If either does, this upcoming NASCAR race around Millennium Park should change course through the dormant dugout. …

And Scott Thomson, on Jimmy Butler’s “disruptive and abrasive” reputation as he leads the Miami Heat to Game 2 of the NBA Finals tonight: “Successful revolutionaries disrupt – it seems like he studied “The Book of Jordan”.

