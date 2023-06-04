Freddy Krueger actor reveals who should replace him





For decades, horror fans have known Robert Englund as the iconic voice and look behind the monster Freddy Krueger. When he looks back on his career, the Nightmare on Elm Street The actor shared his thoughts on who should step into the shoes of the characters. Upon its release, Englund's performance was known to terrify children around the world, with sharp claws, grotesque makeup, and the promise to kill any unsuspecting child in their dreams. Although Englund was well received by fans, he never saw himself in the role, recounting Variety: I know who the icons are. I am not an icon. Freddy Krueger may be, but I'm not. I'm just a character actor, a very lucky utilitarian actor. As the character became a major part of horror cinema, Englund reprized the role a few times, appearing in film. Freddy versus Jason in the early 2000s. In the new incarnation, Krueger was known for taking on the ski mask killer of the Friday 13 franchise. When redesigning the character for the 2010 remake, Englund liked the portrayal Jackie Earle Haley gave but was unhappy with the final product, recalling that I always thought Freddy was portrayed as a child killer. So when they made Freddy a child molester, that's not what Freddy is, I don't think. As the door opens for a potential spinoff, Englunds cast Kevin Bacon to don the gruesome makeup, explaining, I know he respects the genre, and he's such a good physical actor. I think in the silences and the way Kevin moves, that would be interesting. Again, Englund no longer really wanted to play the character, thinking the physical exertion of getting into character was too much for him now. Englund has continued to work in horror-themed media, even playing the role of Victor Kreel in the hit Netflix series. stranger things. Although he doesn't wear the infamous hat and gloves, Englund isn't above returning to the franchise in any other way, saying: I have a bad neck and a bad back and the arthritis in the right wrist. So I have to hang up, but I'd love to make an appearance.

