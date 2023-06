Natalie Portman to Scarlett Johansson, AI Photos Show Hollywood Actresses on ‘Spiritual Journey’ to India

The post has racked up nearly 5,000 likes. Images generated by artificial intelligence (AI) have been making waves on the internet and artists are using several AI tools to achieve fascinating results. Many artists use this technology to produce unique and unimaginable results that instantly capture the attention of the internet. Now an artist has used an artificial intelligence program to re-imagine famous Hollywood celebrities on a “spiritual journey through India”. Shared on Instagram, user wild.trance posted a series of AI-generated images of Hollywood actresses, including Scarlett Johansson, Emilia Clarke, Natalie Portman, Zendaya, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron , Angelina Jolie and Emma Watson. “In a gripping storyline, imagine a Hollywood actress, known for her glamorous big-screen appearances, deciding to embark on a spiritual journey to India. She embraces the path of an Indian monk and finds herself walking the ancient streets of Varanasi , a city renowned for its deep spirituality and religious significance,” the post’s caption read. Take a look below: AI footage shows the actresses in saffron saris, wearing bindis, bracelets, earrings and rudraksha beads around their necks. The Instagram user shared the images a few days ago and since then he has racked up nearly 5,000 likes. In the comments section, netizens were simply amazed to see the results. “Stunning. Loved this series,” wrote one user. “Black Widow kitni mast lag rahi hai bahi (Black Widow looks too good),” another said. “Once again…wonderful…such a beautifully done job,” another commented. “Keep going whoever you are. Fantastic job,” said the fourth. In the post’s caption, the artist revealed that he used the AI ​​app Midjourney to generate the images. Meanwhile, speaking of artificial intelligence, recently an AI image of Elon Musk as a baby went viral on social media. The image was shared by a user who goes by the name Not Jerome Powel on Twitter. In the image, Mr. Musk is seen wearing a white shirt with brown gallace pants. Click for more new trends

