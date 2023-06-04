Selena Gomez, Pedro Pascal and More Latino Actors Could Make Emmy History





Emmy nominations are still weeks away. But there’s growing excitement in the Latino community as several main cast members continue to look well-positioned to receive deserved recognition. Two of the top contenders for the main drama actor race – Pedro Pascal as hardened survivor Joel from HBO’s apocalyptic video game adaptation “The Last of Us” and Diego Luna as rebel hero Cassian in the prequel series ” Star Wars” “Andor” from Disney+ – are Latinos and stars of popular sci-fi and fantasy series. Read: Variety Awards circuit for the latest Emmy predictions in all categories. Only one Latino actor has been recognized in the principal dramatic actor category in the past: From 1995 to 1999, Jimmy Smits received five consecutive nominations for his role as Det. Bobby Simone on “NYPD Blue” on ABC. Coincidentally, Pascal appeared as a guest on a 2001 episode. Jumping seamlessly between film and television, the Chilean actor has become a household name thanks to television stints on “Game of Thrones” and “Narcos” and films such as “Wonder Woman 1984″ (2021) and ” The unbearable weight of a massive talent”. (2022). He only added to his fame when he faced off against the Man Under the Helmet in another “Star Wars” spin-off series, “The Mandalorian.” In February, he did a stellar job as host of “Saturday Night Live.” It’s impossible to ignore this season’s obvious FYC Emmy tagline: “Vote for Pedro.” Luna’s return to a beloved character in “Andor” was also well received. The Mexican actor, who made his American breakthrough in Alfonso Cuarón’s 2001 film “Y tu mamá también” won acclaim for his internalized, central and moving performance. The show also received some of the best reviews of any “Star Wars” series, thanks to guidance from director-producer Tony Gilroy. In the actress categories, Selena Gomez, who plays dry-witted Mabel in Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ and Jenna Ortega, who stars as the deadpan teenager in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday,’ are on your mind. Actress America Ferrera of ‘Ugly Betty’ poses in the press room during the 59th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy at the Shrine Auditorium on September 16, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

WireImage This could be the first time that two Latinas have been recognized in the same acting category and only the third occurrence in an acting category. Only two Latin actresses have been nominated for the Lead Comedy Actress in Emmy history category — Rita Moreno (“9 to 5” in 1983) and America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty” in 2007 and 2008). Ferrera is the only winner for her first season. Gomez, a mystery superstar, was omitted from the category last year but is even better in the second season. And Ortega’s star soared with viral moments and dance crazes from the “Addams Family” spinoff. While her brutally honest interviews about editing the “Wednesday” scripts might put off some voters, there’s no denying she’s the breakthrough of the year. Her appearance in the box office hit “Scream 6” may also make her an easy pick for not-so-media-savvy voters. The limited acting categories have fewer “slam-dunk” contenders than the comedy and drama races. As Zoe Saldaña delivers a pivotal turn in Netflix’s “From Scratch,” she goes up against a slew of more notable series big names. The same goes for Amber Midthunder, the native super actress of Hulu’s action-packed TV movie “Prey.” For the (limited) lead actor, all hopes rest on Andy Garcia’s shoulders in the HBO Max remake of “Father of the Bride,” which received decent reviews but was muted on the circuit. Emmy Awards Prediction Categories DRAMA SERIES | COMEDY SERIES | LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES | TV FILM | LEAD ACTOR (DRAMA) | LEADING ACTOR (COMEDY) | LEADING ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | LEAD ACTRESS (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTRESS (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA) | SECONDARY ACTRESS (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | TALK SERIES | SCRIPTED VARIETY | GAME SHOW | DIRECTION (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | WRITING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED FILM/TV) | REALITY (CONTEST, STRUCTURED, UNSTRUCTURED, HOST) Creative Arts and Other Emmy Categories GUEST ACTOR (DRAMA) | GUEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) | GUEST ACTOR (COMEDY) | GUEST ACTRESS (COMEDY) | VOICE OVER | SHORT FORM | DOCUMENTARY | MUSIC | ANIMATED |

