In today’s cinematic landscape, Shia LeBeouf is considered a wildcard, to put it in a way. He’s had controversies on film sets, in personal relationships, and he’s even been accused of plagiarism. But by the late 2000s, he was one of Hollywood’s hottest actors, appearing in several high-profile franchises and critical darlings to boot.





Before moving to the movies, LaBeouf made a name for himself by playing the title character in Even Stevens, a hit Disney Channel television series that earned him a Young Artist Award nomination and even an Emmy win. Then he was thrown into Holes (2003), an adaptation of the book of the same name by Louis Sachar — also a Disney production. And from there, roles in the science fiction film I robot (2004) and the superhero movie Constantine (2005) only cemented her status as a rising Hollywood star.

But a few years after that underrated superhero stint, LaBeouf’s career launched into stardom. He became one of Hollywood’s hottest actors overnight, and he did so by starring in three films: Disorders (2007), surf (2007), and Transformers (2007). Critics didn’t particularly like them, but audiences sure did. They lined up in droves to see these projects, racking up big numbers at the box office for their respective cast and crew members.





Box office results

The first film to be released in theaters was Disorders, a psychological thriller directed by DJ Caruso. It follows LaBeouf protagonist Kale Brecht as a troubled high school student who recently lost his father and is under house arrest after punching his teacher. To pass the time, he starts spying on his neighbors and starts noticing strange happenings in the house of the mysterious Robert Turner. It’s a surprisingly thrilling film that primarily appeals to teenagers, but will still entertain a variety of audiences.

It showed at the global box office as Disorders accumulated $118 million. It’s not the highest sum, but it becomes more impressive given the slight limitations of its $20 million budget. The animated movie surf — in which LaBeouf voices the protagonist, a surfer penguin named Cody — did a bit more at the box office, but it ran on a much larger budget of $100 million.

With 152 million dollars collected worldwide, it is obviously a positive gain. But it pales in comparison to the last movie of the hour, Transformers. Directed by Michael Bay, one of the highest-grossing directors of all time, it became the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2007, and it of course spawned a massive franchise that would feature LaBeouf in its next two entries.

Transformers was by far the biggest commercial success of the three, earning just over $700 million on a budget of between $150 and $200 million. In total, these three films made just under $1 billion from a collective budget of around $300 million. And at first glance, those numbers may seem more impressive than the critical reception of their respective films suggests.

Critical reception

For the most part, these three films received positive reviews from industry experts. But two of them were mixed. According to critical consensus website Rotten Tomatoes, Disorders (2007) garnered positive reviews of 69% from critics upon release. This is the “approval rating” given on the aforementioned website. surf holds a more impressive rating of 79%, while Transformers holds 58%, the lowest of the three.

However, this famous sci-fi film was still championed by some film critics like Roger Ebert. Individual names don’t usually hold much sway in this regard, but the opinions of this particular film critic have merit even decades later. He gave the film three out of four stars, praising its engaging performances and tonal self-awareness. The other two films were more revered overall, albeit slightly for Disorders.

Critics had a slight resentment for his lackluster final act, but for the most part everyone had positive things to say about LaBeouf and his performance. And frankly, Kale remains among his greatest performances to date, never running the gamut of emotion, or anything, but instead delivering an entertaining and compelling effort down to the film’s final frame. Of course, he has outdone himself in terms of character portrayals since thanks to movies like American honey (2016), honey boy (2019), and The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019).

But when leaving, Disorders was perhaps his greatest effort. Surf was the most critically acclaimed of his three 2007 films, even earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature. Of course, it wasn’t exactly due to LaBeouf’s performance, but it nonetheless earned him additional recognition as a lead actor.

The following years and beyond

Directly after the current year, Shia LaBeouf continued his trend of playing leading roles with Sharp eye (2008), an action thriller from DJ Caruso — the same director who made Disorders. And despite what its box office results may tell you, Sharp eye was qualitatively worse. It holds a 26% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and if anything has marred LaBeouf’s overall reception as a performer.

The same year, he lent his support to one of cinema’s most notable protagonists by playing the role of Mutt in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). There’s not much to say about the quality of this project, but it’s worth noting that it only further opened your eyes to LaBeouf’s existence as a Hollywood mainstay. It racked up nearly $800 million at the worldwide box office, and the value of its franchise name speaks for itself.

After that his resounding success continued with Transformers: Revenge (2009), exceeding $800 million. And two years later, his final role as Sam Witwicky directed Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon (2011) to the history books, racking up $1.1 billion on a $200 million budget. From there, LaBeouf mostly appeared in more independent projects. But make no mistake: for a few years, Hollywood’s top directors wanted LaBeouf in their movies, because he starred in more blockbusters than the vast majority of his contemporaries. And it all started in 2007.