Diversify according to your own needs





You may have seen rules of thumb suggesting you adjust your stock allocation based on your age. For example, the Rule of 100 suggests that you subtract your age from 100 to arrive at the percentage you should allocate to stocks. According to this idea, a 70-year-old investor should allocate 30% of his portfolio to equities and the rest mainly to fixed income securities and cash. One of the main reasons for this type of advice is that year-over-year portfolio volatility is equated with risk. I do not agree. I think it’s best to define risk as running out of money, or maybe missing your once achievable spending goals. Let’s say you have $1 million at age 70 and don’t need the money to cover your expenses. You could argue for a stock-only portfolio. People also read… You could have decades of investing ahead of you. If you’re comfortable with large ups and downs in your portfolio, there’s a very good chance that an all-stock portfolio could grow much more than a stock-heavy portfolio. fixed income. In other words, general rules of thumb may not apply to your personal circumstances and personality as an investor. Another way to frame this is to pretend to go 20 years into the future and look back. What kind of wallet do you think you wish you had since you were 70? Historically, according to Morningstar (Stocks, Bonds, Bills, and Inflation 19262022), stocks have returned around 10% annually, while bonds have come closer to 5.5%. Assuming these performance numbers, a million dollar stock portfolio, over those 20 years, would have grown to over $6.7 million. A portfolio of 30% stocks and 70% bonds, using the same return assumptions, would grow an average of 6.85% per year. If you earned that lower return for 20 years, your million dollars would grow to over $3.7 million. It’s not shabby, but still $3 million less than the all-stock portfolio. That’s a difference of three times your starting portfolio. Consider your current portfolio. What could charities do with three times that extra amount? Or your heirs? Or some of both? This could be the price of focusing on year-over-year volatility rather than your own situation. I encourage you, as much as you can, to use a diversified stock portfolio to invest for the long term. Your heirs and favorite charities could benefit even more. Jorgen Vik is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and partner of SKV Group LLC. Investment products and services are offered by Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. SKV Group is a separate entity from WFAFN. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

