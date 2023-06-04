Laredo actor Julio Cesar Ruiz discusses writers’ strike





The 2023 Writers Guild of America strike affects many entertainment productions, including one of Laredos’ most prolific actors who appeared in various hit television and film productions such as “The Suicide Squad” and “Mayans MC “.

Julio Cesar Ruiz recently spoke with LMT about the latest developments in the strikes affecting the entertainment world and how he hopes they will soon be resolved.

I was working on a TV project, but a lot of things have been put on hold because we’re going through a writers’ strike, Ruiz said. At the moment I heard that they were discussing a strike for performers and personally I know that I have had success and opportunities that a lot of people haven’t had. I understand that it is for the good of everyone. Before giving a notary to any upcoming TV shows or movies, I’m going to be side by side with the writers and performers, and hopefully things will be worked out and settled with all of this. Ruiz said he supported the strike because he believed everyone involved in a production needed a living wage. He believes this allows them to provide food and shelter for their families. I think everyone deserves a living wage and more opportunities, and I think if someone eats, everyone eats, Ruiz said. Personally, I just know it’s necessary because it’s for everyone’s good in the future and we’re taking a stand now. It’s ugly, and I hope it gets fixed soon, because I know a lot of people who are affected by it on all levels – from the teamsters to the people who get the coffee and the PAs, and obviously the writers, the producers and the actors. It’s a collective effort, because you don’t have The Suicide Squad without the 544 cast and crew members. Ruiz said whatever was stopped also made things a bit difficult for him. But he reiterates that the strike is necessary, because even a show like Mayans MC wouldn’t have been possible without offering everyone, including the writers and other crew members, a salary that suits them. Ruiz called his time on the show one of his best he’s had working on set. He said he can’t wait to see what’s produced for the upcoming season 5 of the hit FX TV series. I’ve been on a few sets over the past few years, and it felt like family, as everyone on set knew each other, Ruiz said. Honestly, as soon as I arrived I felt like I was included. The friendships I’ve made from it are amazing, although everyone has their own personality and life to live, but when you’re around, some of those people become good friends. Ruiz said he established a good relationship with everyone from the cast on set to showrunner Elgin James because he appreciated the opportunity James gave him to be a part of the show. Ruiz once recalled meeting actor Emilio Rivera, who plays Marcus Alvarez, and getting an autograph from him while writing, See you on set. Ruiz was amazed that a few years later the two appeared on the same show and ended up becoming friends. We didn’t know what that meant, and we didn’t know when or where, but I was so excited that it was on Mayans, Ruiz said. Because of his performance on Sons of Anarchy, we were able to create this world outside of this show, and I was able to be a part of it. Ruiz said many people applauded his role on the show and expressed a wish that they could be like him while working as an actor in TV shows and movies. He said many told him that he inspired them to strive to achieve their goals, as he always followed his own philosophy of what do we have to lose? Ruiz said he is delighted to see people telling him that they are now taking singing or acting lessons and reaching the top. I think it’s important for people to understand that it’s possible, but it doesn’t have to be with acting or music or anything in the entertainment world. It can be anything you want to do, Ruiz said. Sure, I’m in TV and movies, but most of all I’m proud that my cousins ​​are doing what they want to do, because I have successful entrepreneurs and cousins ​​who want to be doctors at the end of this year, and they make me proud and joy.

