Directors Guild Reaches Tentative Deal With Studios And Streamers – The Hollywood Reporter

After less than a month of negotiations, the Directors Guild and top Hollywood studios and streamers have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract.

Details of the agreement between the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) include wage and benefit gains, streaming residuals, AI protections and more. (Full details are below.) Union leaders will need to lay out what they perceive to be the gains and trade-offs of the contract to members in the coming days before members finally take part in a ratification vote. The ratification vote has been set for Tuesday.

The new agreement comes after the DGA and AMPTP spent all day Saturday at the negotiating table.

“We have reached a truly historic agreement,” said Jon Avnet, chairman of the DGA’s negotiating committee. “It brings meaningful improvements to every director, assistant director, unit production manager, associate director, and stage manager in our guild. During these negotiations, we made advances on salaries, streaming residuals, safety, creative rights and diversity, as well as ensuring essential protections for our members on key new issues like artificial intelligence – ensuring that DGA members will not be replaced by technological advances. would not have been possible without the unity of DGA members, and we are grateful for the strong support of union members in the industry.”

“This agreement recognizes that the future of our industry is global and respects the unique and essential role of directors and their teams as we move toward that future,” said Lesli Linka Glatter, Chairman of the DGA. “As each new technology leads to major changes, this operation allows each of the 19,000 members of the DGA to share in the success that we are all creating together. The unprecedented gains from this agreement are due to the excellent work, tenacity and preparation of our bargaining committee. I am very proud of the phenomenal leadership and dedication of Negotiations Chair Jon Avnet, Co-Chairs Karen Gaviola and Todd Holland and our Chief Negotiator, National Executive Director Russ Hollander, and our 80+ member Negotiations Committee . I am also extremely grateful to the DGA staff who worked tirelessly for a year and a half to bring this excellent deal to fruition.

The DGA entered negotiations in an unusually serious tone on May 10. Beyond the fact that a writers’ strike had broken out before its leaders entered the room, the union group had been warning its 19,000 members for months that this round of talks with studios and streamers would be difficult and difficult. would deviate from its usual practice of negotiating well before contract expiration in the hope that it would give more leverage to its negotiators. The union also appeared to be gearing up to quickly mobilize its members by creating an “outreach team” dedicated to managing internal communications and building unity.

“Every member of our union can be proud of the gains we have made at all levels,” said DGA National Executive Director Russell Hollander. “Significantly, and for the first time ever, global SVOD residuals will be paid based on the number of international subscribers. The result is a 76% increase in foreign residuals for the most important services. As our industry is becoming increasingly global, these earnings are imperative to ensuring that our members are valued and compensated for their incredible work.

One of the main efforts of the DGA in these talks was to institute a residual stream that reflects the growth of streaming platforms around the world. The union argued that its residual streaming video on demand (SVOD) is primarily based on the number of subscribers to the platform in North America, while the number of global subscribers matters less, as employers pay a fraction of the national residue rate to compensate for them.

The union also sought to improve studio and streamer data transparency, codify new safety and diversity, equity and inclusion measures, protect the union’s health and pension plan, raise salary floors and to support the contractual creative rights of members.

If the DGA makes significant progress in areas such as streaming residuals and/or data transparency, its deal could have some minor ramifications for the ongoing writers’ strike. The Writers Guild of America went on strike May 2 after that union and the AMPTP could not reach agreement on a list of issues, including residuals and data transparency. A DGA agreement could offer a compromise model on these particular points for the WGA. Yet the latter union largely has proposals (including many of its key demands) on the table that do not overlap with the DGA’s demands and it remains unlikely that the DGA’s progress on residuals and transparency data is a game-changer for writers.

In a letter to members on June 1, the WGA reaffirmed its position that the AMPTP “will have to negotiate with the WGA on our comprehensive program” regardless of whether any of the other unions – i.e. the DGA – accepts a new contract.

On Wednesday, May 31, as the trustees entered their final week of negotiations, a coalition of unions including the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and Teamsters said in a statement that they “stand with our sisters, brothers and parents in the DGA in their search for a fair contract.The group added: “As the eyes of the world once again turn to the negotiating table, we send a clear message to the AMPTP: Our solidarity should not be underestimated. Hollywood guilds and unions are united and we are strong.

DGA National Executive Director Russell Hollander led discussions for the union, while AMPTP President Carol Lombardini led discussions for studios and streamers.

Here are the details of the new contract:

· Salaries and Benefits: Breakthrough gains in salaries and benefits, including a 5% increase in the first year of the contract, 4% in the second year and 3.5% in the third year. an additional 0.5% to fund a new parental leave benefit.

· Global Streaming Residuals: Substantially increased residuals for drama programs made for SVOD by securing a new residual structure to pay for foreign residuals. The result is a 76% increase in foreign residuals for the largest platforms, so residuals for a one-hour episode will now be around $90,000 for the first three years of airing.

· Artificial Intelligence: Revolutionary agreement confirming that AI is not a person and that generative AI cannot replace the functions performed by members.

· Non-Drama Programs: Established the industry’s first-ever terms and conditions for directors and their teams on non-drama programs (variety and reality) made for SVOD. Improved residuals and for the first time, associate directors and managers will now share residuals.

High budget AVOD terms and conditions. Achieved the industry’s first-ever terms, creative rights protections, working conditions, and residuals for scripted drama projects made for free for mainstream streaming services such as Freevee, Tubi, and Roku. Unit Production Managers and Assistant Managers will share the residue.

Feature film directors: a first historical remuneration for the months of “soft preparation” Feature film directors currently perform for free before the start of the official preparation period of the director.

· Episodic directors: For pay-TV and SVOD, episodic directors have been granted extended paid post-production creation rights; and secured an additional guaranteed shooting day for hour-long programs – the first additional day added in over 40 years.

· Reduced Hours: Unprecedented reduction in the duration of the Deputy Director’s day by one hour.

· Security: Achievement of concrete advances in security, including the first-ever pilot program requiring the employment of dedicated security supervisors; expanding safety training programs for directors and their crews, and banning live ammunition on set.