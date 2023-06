Trombone Shorty, Cville Band and more

music in the mountains with Once again: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended. Michael Clem and Rusty Speidel: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094no cover, donations accepted. Bully with Rodent: 8 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 in advance. Monday evening Anecdotes with Brandon, the trivia guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no coverage. People also read… LYAO Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alain: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and registration opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590free. Charlottesville Opera: The Ader Emerging Artist Concert of Arias, 7:30 p.m., doors open 7:15 p.m., The Center at Belvedere Auditorium, $20. Cville Band Presents: Summer at Paramount: Around the World in 60 Minutes: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free. Trombone Shorty & Avenue d’Orleans with Mavis Staples: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, Golden Circle $76-$66, lower orchestra $56-$40 reserved, general admission $40.











Teen Open Mic Final Show: 6 p.m., Charlottesville Unit, free. Local voices In Thursday Night Concert Series: 6-9pm, Raclette on the Run and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833$10 from 12 years old. Paramount Presents: David Cross: World Tour’s Worst Dad: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333$147.50 VIP meeting, $137.50 VIP meeting, $47.50, $37.50. Tailgate Thursdays with the music of Susie and the guns: Oyster Catcher Sea Farms Oysters will be there, 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring grill food. Friday night Out with Ball and chain: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended. Charlottesville Opera House: Masterclass Series with Caroline Worra: 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, free. HRMG: Salty Bottom Blues Oysters will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094no cover. Paramount in Cinema presents Dazed and Confused: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333$8. dogwood tales with Water Eyes And Mike Frazier: 8 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15 at the door, $12 in advance, four-pack tickets are $40. Fridays After Five: The Chickenheads with Campbell Road Band: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910free. music in the mountains with Mr Saffron: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended. Second series of Saturday concerts with Canal Street South: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended. Local voices: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094no cover. Fairy Festival: The second annual event includes music, performers, a medieval market, and family-friendly activities, 3-8 p.m., Ix Art Park, $20 festival and indoor immersive art museum, $15 festival only, free for children 12 and under, costumes accepted. Charlottesville Symphony Presents: Pops at the Paramount Symphonic Sci-Fi Spectacular: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333$59.50, $40.50, $31.50, $15. Park Street Cafe with Ben Arthur And Jon Tyler Wiley: Hosted by Derringer Discoveries, 7:30 p.m., 1200 Park St., $10 suggested donation. Lord Nelson with Low water bridge: 8 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15 at the door, $12 in advance. Charlottesville Pie Festival 2023: Noon-3 p.m., stage at WTJU at 2244 Ivy Road, free, pie tastings are $5 for three samples. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

