Disney Has Already Halted 3 MCU Projects Due To The Hollywood Strike

As the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike nears its second month, three MCU projects have been halted due to the action at work, with the potential for more.

After months of deliberation, the WGA has finally said its members will strike from May 2 as the Guild seeks a new deal with Hollywood studios.

This has caused several superpower projects (both in and out of the MCU) to be halted for the time being, with experts announcing that the current labor dispute “not ending anytime soon.”

Despite the strike, some MCU titles continue, with titles like Captain America: New World Order And Dead Pool 3 both remaining in production without the presence of writers.

Strike Hits Three MCU Projects

So far, three Marvel Studios titles have been put on hold due to the Hollywood writers’ strike, production/pre-production shutdown, and halted work on red-branded titles.

Other projects were affected by the strike, such as Daredevil: Born Again production being temporarily halted for a day due to picketing; however, only three titles on Marvel Studios’ slate have been completely shut down due to the labor dispute.

1.) Blade

The first MCU projects to be shut down were those of Mahersala Ali Blade. Just three days after a strike was called, pre-production on the vampire-slaying epic has reportedly been put on hold until industrial action ceases. When production stopped, Blade was in the midst of a script rewrite as the film continues its troubled journey to get in front of the cameras.

After the rocky road the project has had with changing directors, new writers, and production delays, this hiatus may honestly be the best thing for Bladeit may just mean that the movie ultimately won’t reach the September 6, 2024 release date.

2.) Love at first sight

After originally planning to film this summer, Love at first sight production was suspended due to the WGA strike. The current plan is for cameras to begin rolling immediately after the ongoing labor dispute ends.

With no end in sight for the Strike, which could push the comic book crew’s filming later in the year, or (at the end of things) potentially even into 2024. However, with the film’s script completed, THE Love at first sight the team should be able to get to work once the strike is complete.

3.) Wonder Man

amazing man, the currently undated MCU Disney+ series from Marvel Studios, has also been shut down due to ongoing action. Hollywood’s overpowering world view of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was in the middle of filming when he was put on hold.

Cretton took to social media to reveal that the project would be on hiatus until the strike ended, noting that he would be “Walking with [his] tribe,” referring to the fact that he will stand with his fellow writers in their decision to strike.

Spiderman 4

Most recently, Tom Holland revealed in early June that development on the fourth MCU Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures has been set in motion. “on a solidarity break with the writers.” Spider Man 4 script development is still in its early stages, so unlike the projects listed above, the strike’s impact on Spiderman 4 does not have an immediate impact on the physical preparation of the production.

What else at Marvel Studios could the strike impact?

Currently, only three MCU productions have been completely shut down due to the ongoing writers’ strike, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be the only ones.

Of course, those titles that are currently running like Captain America 4 will feel the effects of not having writers on set. While audiences may never know the difference when they sit down in the theater to see the blockbuster Star-Spangled next year, the cast and crew working on set surely noticed the difference.

As of this writing, the project most likely to be halted in production that has yet to be Dead Pool 3. You would think that with cameras now officially launched on the R-rated sequel, it would be safe; however, this may not be the case.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has said loud and clear that despite having a storyline, “the writing process on dead Pool movies don’t really end” because of all the daily improvements and changes that are being made.

This means the film could spend a few days or weeks in production and achieve the herculean task of making a movie like Dead Pool 3 without writers on set, before finally revealing that production has been put on hold.

Of course, at this point, it’s hard to say how much of an impact the WGA strike will have on the MCU and its upcoming roster. Progress on whatever is being written (i.e. Avengers: Kang Dynasty, The Fantastic FourAnd Avengers: Secret Wars) should be slowed down as writers are forced to stop all union work.

If the industrial actions persist, it would not be so surprising if widespread delays hit the franchise, even more than before the start of the strike.