Mariola Italian, Newly Opened in Woster OH, Donates $2,000 to OneEighty





Mariola Italian opened in late May and serves Italian-American cuisine. WOOSTER After a first week of flourishing activity, italian italian celebrated its grand opening with a donation to a local nonprofit. Wooster’s newest restaurant raised and donated $1,927 to OneEightywho will use the funds to support existing programs that benefit the community. Italian food:Mariola Italian will open after 3 years of preparation with a fundraiser for OneEighty For Mike Mariola, owner of the restaurant that bears his name, this donation reinforces his goal of being a community-oriented restaurateur. “With any new business, there’s an opportunity for additional buzz, and we wanted to start by highlighting how we’re part of the community,” Mariola said. That opportunity came in the form of a partnership with OneEighty, an organization headquartered just down the street from the Italian-American joint. OnEighty executive director Bobbie Douglas said the funds are a much-appreciated contribution from the community they aim to serve. “These contributions are very important and will help a lot,” she said when donating the check. A booming first week The restaurant, which opened in late May, was packed almost every day, Mariola said. Once full, the waiting list quickly grew. But that was no problem for Mariola’s staff, who he said handled every dinner and lunch rush with ease. After a week, he said two menu items turned out to be bestsellers. The Vinny is the most popular pizza with its toppings of Italian sausage, meatballs and bacon. Its counterpart on the pasta menu is the Spicy Chicken Penne, which is tossed in a spicy yet creamy marinara and topped with pickled hot peppers. Another popular option at Mariola Italian is its take-out option, which is available at mariolaitalian.com.

